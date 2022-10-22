A couple of weeks ago, we talked to our local school district superintendents, who recapped the excitement and growth opportunities following the release of letter grade ratings reflective of last school year.
Even though it’s already October and several weeks into the high school football season, it almost seems, to me, like school just started. From the standpoint of someone in the classroom, though, I’m sure the weeks have been flying by with every new lesson learned.
With everything in school and in life, taking on extra responsibilities and learning something new can be exhausting, fulfilling, aggravating and enriching all at the same time. When pitted with learning a new computer program or math equation, headaches come easily the first few times trying to overcome them alone. When you finally figure them out, it’s a win worth celebrating.
We need wins, or at least motivation, more often to overcome our ever-evolving challenges.
In talking to a principal and a superintendent with the letter grades story, it dawned on me the timing of their release was pretty convenient. The schools are far enough in that the new school year has just become the school year. The teachers and students have figured each other out by now with what works for this student and that student as far as comprehension and responding.
Everything is primed to ride out the remainder of the school year, so why not release a measuring stick in late September of how to succeed?
Progress reports and report cards give us a chance to celebrate and a guide of how to do better. Grades aren’t everything and don’t fully capture the whole picture, but they are markers.
A barn burner on a Friday night may not look good for the losing team but if the two teams aren’t as evenly matched, it doesn’t tell the whole story. A report card with straight C’s may make a student look just average, but it doesn’t tell the story of how he or she is extraordinary outside of testing.
However good or however bad the numbers may sometimes be, they are motivation.
If your check registry is low, it may motivate you to work harder at saving. If your cholesterol level is high, it may motivate you to eat healthier.
Whereas the schools’ letter grades came at an opportune time in the semester, other numbers and rankings in our lives don’t always come at the best of times. How many whatevers you’ve got to make to achieve a quota come when they come. However many hours of rest you can actually get don’t always come when you need them the most.
We take the wins and breaks when we can get them, but there are some weeks that really make us wonder if we’re ever going to get to them.
Bad luck comes in a lot of different forms and fashions, so times when your car won’t start, your alarm clock won’t wake you up or you just can’t catch a break, it’s hard to find your motivation for a win.
Challenges are going to keep coming. Nobody cheers about a flat tire but how relieving is it once one is patched and you’re back on the road?
In “training” a co-worker on a computer program I’m in the process of learning myself, I said that it really is a lot but once you get done with the process, it really does make you feel a lot better.
Motivation is that Friday drive home from a long week of computer programs and knowing there’s time to decompress. It comes along only once a week, and sometimes looming Friday night, Saturday and Sunday responsibilities water the feeling down a bit.
With weeks like that, there’s always a next weekend or a next time to look forward to, so let it be your motivation to get there.
With schools, the end game is an A marked by student growth and success. With sports, the end game is a championship marked by a tight team that’s hard to beat. What’s your end game and what are its defining markers?
No matter what you do, those ratings, quotas and goals don’t always come at the right time. No matter if you’re working towards a monthly or quarterly goal, find whatever it is that motivates you and let momentum springboard to more momentum.
Not everybody is an A student, but everybody has some sort of drive. Whether it’s striving for a 4.0 GPA or just a morning to sleep in, find your motivation to get there.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.