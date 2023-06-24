“You can always pick your friends but you can’t pick your family” is a common phrase that speaks a lot of truth. Some families may fuss and fight or lean on and love each other.
Something else that speaks a lot of truth is how you can’t necessarily pick who your neighbors are.
There are so many things that go into house hunting – a safe neighborhood, a good school system, property taxes within your budget, nearby quality of life and most importantly, how close the house aligns with your dream house.
There’s a far stretch between a starter house and a home you’ll leave in your will but in between, there are countless neighbors. When shopping around, you don’t go door-to-door to get an understanding of the neighborhood. If you see somebody out mowing their yard, you don’t introduce yourself to get a feel that you’re going to click with them or not.
In so many places, people keep to themselves and certain places don’t have that neighborhood feel like they used to. There’s not as many neighborhood picnics as there used to be and there’s not as many people who can name every single person living in every single house in a subdivision like it used to be either.
Families start off somewhere and then they move somewhere else because it’s just a normal part of life. For the neighbors we get close with, we miss them when they’re gone and don’t realize how good we’ve got it while they’re here.
Like how we act with co-workers and classmates, we all get busy in our own little worlds but at least we let people into them most of the time. When you turn all of it off, you go home to unwind and enjoy your peace of mind. There may be a neighbor you meet up with at the fence for small talk or another you spend Saturday nights entertaining, but they’re an extension of your peace of mind.
While living in an apartment far away from homebase once, I had to go through a Jamaican who played his music too loud and a talkative New Englander before I found my kindred neighbors close to my age from Atlanta. Even though I wish we did, we didn’t keep in touch but the few months hanging out, going out and being on the same level added to my peace of mind back then.
Meanwhile back at homebase, there were longtime neighbors not far away from moving to Atlanta, themselves, I hate I don’t get to see as often.
Recently getting to see one of them for the first time in seven years, along with other former neighbors I usually just spend time with close to Christmas, really gave me peace of mind that those pieces of my past are still strongly intact.
I moved on from that neighborhood we shared together years ago but wouldn’t trade growing up there for anything. It’s sometimes hard to fathom the age I’m at now were the ages some of those former neighbors were back then when yardwork and sharing a supper together were the best ways to spend a Saturday.
I was younger and more interested in roaming back then and didn’t stop long enough to really appreciate those Saturdays like I should have. Having those few recent hours on a Tuesday evening to share hamburgers hot off the grill while catching up with former neighbors is something to cherish since they don’t come around as often.
Neighbors, past or present, represent pieces of your past while you’re at home enjoying your peace of mind. They may live on the zero-lot line steps from your door or a Polaris Ranger ride up the road, but it’s nice to get to know them.
They’re there to call you when an unfamiliar car turns around in your driveway or when you need someone to feed your dog when you’re away. You’re there to check your mail or water their tomatoes when they’re away.
Neighbors come and neighbors go. You can’t pick who comes in next but you can only hope for them to make for some pleasant conversations and some helping hands if you choose to get to know each other.
You can’t always pick your neighbors but you can pick your friends. Friends become like family, and the right neighbors can hold a special place in our lives.
Whether it’s cornhole tournaments in a cul-de-sac or kickball games in the cove, the moments to bond come with the different ages and stages of life. It may be as complex as being asked to be a godmother or as simple as just calling to check on an 82-year-old down the street, but the sense of being neighborly follows us through our lifetimes.
Whether it’s nine miles away or 900, we’ll never lose the bond with the people who lived around the corner and down the street. Some of those neighbors make it easy for us to fuss and fight, but the ones you love like family will always have a place with us.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.