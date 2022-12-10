Roger Wicker

Senator Roger Wicker

Few things have changed our world like the internet. Today, millions of Americans use the web to find jobs, get an education, manage their savings, read the news and stay in touch with family and friends. Unfortunately, too many Mississippians do not enjoy these benefits because they lack access to a broadband connection.

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.