I’ve been intrigued watching the wildlife that swarms around our house from year to year and have learned an interesting lesson in retrospect.
It has seemed to me like a different kind will swarm from one year to the next.
We had an abundance of ladybugs one year, then garden spiders, horseflies and tree frogs, in addition to the perennial scourges of moles, mosquitoes and fireants. Thankfully, I’ve run across very few snakes around our house.
This year, it seems to me to be the year of the buzzard. We had a flock of them that were consuming some roadkill along our driveway not long ago when one of them decided to look around the garbage can by the driveway for some dessert. Our dog spotted the bird and chased it around the yard, eventually cornering it in our carport for a while. The dog did survive the encounter but has some lacerations in her flank as a souvenir.
In Native American legends, the buzzard is most often portrayed as an aggressive troublemaker that lies, cheats, hoards resources that should belong to everyone or uses his large size to bully other birds.
Buzzards and vultures are regarded as portends of death, as they’re seen circling a dead animal or seen feasting on a carcass. Again, it all depends on how you want to see this animal sign – is it good or bad? From death also comes life. The Ozark people feared buzzards so much that they wouldn’t leave their houses if a buzzard was nearby.
The Biblical connotation is of an unclean animal because they feed on corpses. These birds are linked to the kingdom of death, and leaving the bodies in their care was a sign of exclusion from society and God.
In Christianity, the symbolism of a vulture is of judgment, shame and a sick spiritual condition.
The allegory of Babylon the Great is illustrated in the Bible as a place for evil, demons and vultures. These birds are even linked to the Devil that leads ignorant souls astray from the path of life with distractions and temptations that are superficially appealing.
I came across a preacher’s observation about two birds that fly over our nation’s deserts – the hummingbird and the vulture. Where vultures thrive on dead, rotting meat, hummingbirds ignore the smelly flesh of dead animals. Instead, they look for the colorful blossoms of desert plants. It’s an interesting contrast – vultures fill themselves with things dead and gone, whereas hummingbirds fill themselves with freshness and life. Each bird finds what it is looking for. We all do.
St. Paul discussed in his letters that there are two kinds of believers in life. One follows foolishness, the other wisdom. Some fill themselves with old habits, while others take the higher road. In the desert of this world, there are scavengers who are angry and ungrateful, contrasted with those who hum grateful hymns of thanksgiving. The irony is that you always find what you are looking for.
I wouldn’t begin to hold myself forth as any example of the practice, but I do try to make the most of every opportunity, “redeeming the time,” as scripture puts it. The opposite of redeeming time then is to lose it. The only comfort I find in that is a saying I heard once that said that time that one enjoys wasting is not really wasted since enjoyment is derived from it.
The Biblical lesson is simple. Those who seek wisdom, sobriety and thankfulness find them.
The unnerving encounter with that fearsome black bird in our carport made me think of what is happening to our country, but I don’t care to open that can of worms.
I would rather dwell on the opposite side of the comparison between the buzzard and the hummingbird and focus on the good things in life. As I do that, I find my family and community of faith is strengthened. Disagreements are resolved, relationships strengthen, love abounds, and we live life in a way that is pleasing to God and effective in the community in which we live and serve. It’s all about what we look for...