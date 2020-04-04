I’m glad it wasn’t just me and my friends who were mischievous when we were in junior high and high school. In college, though, when I started making friends with a group of guys from Smithville, I realized they took it to a whole other level.
Halloween tricks for us were reserved for Oct. 31 the few times we did roll yards. It was always someone we knew and nothing vengeful – no eggs, no plastic forks and knives stuck in the ground, no Styrofoam peanuts scattered across the yard.
The way they used to talk about it was rolling season in Smithville usually started in September, maybe even late August. I never asked if it was all in good fun or if it was part of revenge tactics for some of the school years’ first tests or homework assignments.
With all that being said, seeing the aftermath of a March yard rolling a couple of weeks ago in Amory really caught me by surprise for a couple of reasons.
Yeah, it was almost technically spring for starters, but the bigger takeaway was people’s mad rush to stockpile toilet paper that week. With such a demand at the stores, there was obviously enough supply to dispense in the tree limbs of that front yard.
Talking to people at grocery stores recently, they couldn’t figure out why there was such a rush on toilet paper. We can have a 100 percent chance for snow and scrounge for bread and milk at the stores but never have a problem squeezing the Charmin.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve seen milk, soup, frozen pizza and Ramen noodles be hard to find at times the past couple of weeks, so there has been a surge on demand for a lot of things.
One of the things in demand is a little something comical kind of taking you by surprise. We need those moments when you can get them.
A few years ago, a friend asked if her youth group from a Hatley church could roll my yard. While at a Halloween party in Smithville, word got back to me from a friend who happened to be in Memphis who got a call from a friend passing by my house, saying that there was some mischief happening alongside Coontail Road where I live.
I let her know I knew about it but had no clue how much of a masterpiece they were working on in the pecan trees in my yard.
Hours later after getting home, any light the security light in my yard was putting off seemed to reflect off the 120-plus rolls blowing in the breeze. It was one of those kinds of sights that made it almost look as if it just snowed.
Even though that was like nine years ago, I still typically share the photo when it pops up on my Facebook Timehop. Even though it was enough toilet paper to fill my county garbage can and even though I was racing a morning rain to clean it all up, it’s a fond memory I’ll always have.
Everyone who drove by on the way to Sunday service honking and waving that day got a smile and a wave in return.
Whether you see your yard getting rolled as something to take in good humor or something you’ve got to clean up, which takes you away from doing something better, maybe it’s what we sometimes need.
To whoever the victim of the recent yard rolling in Amory was, I hope you got the laugh or smile we have all needed lately. To whoever the mischievous pranksters were who did it, you just earned a mention in the newspaper to add to your bragging rights.
Chipping in $11 a piece for a case of toilet paper we had to pick up from the back of Harco on Halloween 1995 isn’t as good of a story as you’ll be able to tell one day.