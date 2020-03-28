You can shock yourself learning to be an electrician and you can cut yourself learning to be a butcher. Someone teaching you skills like these can only do so much explaining of what you should do, but you’ve got to take the lead to do it yourself eventually.
The mistakes you make from there should be the bigger learning lessons.
Like I was telling a couple of people last week, the world didn’t give anybody a guidebook of how to respond to the coronavirus. That leaves everyone open to mistakes of how to respond, but it’s a reminder of how important lessons like those are.
From what I can see in Monroe County, decision-makers, industry reps, the business community and individuals are doing a great job responding locally to any threat. Any change to what we know as normal is an inconvenience, but people are showing their patience and understanding, which is what’s needed.
It wasn’t long before small-business owners throughout the county adapted to the precautions. Improvising through curbside pickup at restaurants and creatively promoting online sales are a couple of ways they skirted around the current situation to add the sense of normalcy people need right now.
It wasn’t long before people made the decision that school lunches still need to be provided, even though the students aren’t in class. It wasn’t long before churches came up with plans to broadcast services online. They all recognized needs and acted on them.
Again, coronavirus didn’t come with a guidebook so plenty of you haven’t had anything to go by to make decisions you’ve made, whether it be declaring a state of emergency or declaring a certain time for your kids to devote strictly to reading.
No matter what capacity or situation you’re in, it’s time for your leadership qualities to show out and shine.
What we’re going through now is going to balance out soon and before you know it, we’ll get back to the overall normal we need. In the meantime, whatever lessons you learn now are going to help you for whatever comes next.
Mondays are our new print deadline days so on top of the March 18 edition being designed and trying to keep up with the ever-changing updates of how coronavirus played into Monroe County, a couple of Mondays ago wasn’t the easiest of days.
I’ve told people covering the Hamilton tornado last April was easier than that day.
In this business, and I’m sure yours too, you’ve got to be ready to roll when something unexpected jumps off. Every single time it does, it just makes the next time even easier.
You’ve heard that line in the movies and on TV, “This is not a drill,” and that definitely applies to decision making, reacting and being proactive right now.
Whether you practice an emergency plan for bad weather or not, someone has to take the lead to react when it comes. At least trees are in bloom and the temperature has been warm to help chase away the mental cloud that is the coronavirus.
How are you leading yourself and others through it calmly and professionally? How can you take the lessons and mistakes learned from it to make whatever circumstance in your control even easier when normalcy comes back around soon?
Whatever the answer is, it’s going to help your through whatever the next thing is. Stay calm and lead on, Monroe County.