Friends, don’t let nobody tell you this getting old stuff is easy. And I love that old saying, If you gonna be dumb, you better be tuff! Here’s the story.
I’m walking out in the edge of the yard headed to the garden! It’s sorta a down hill slope right under the water oak trees, and these trees have a bazillion acorns on the hard ground! Good for wildlife but not so much for old folks!
I stepped on them things with my big old size 14 boots! That’s when the trouble started! Now I’m flexible! About like a fence post? I was walking, or skating, on these little ball bearings acorns! I’ve never really been good at falling! I’m not graceful but just fall and get it over with?
But now I’m trying to keep two big feet close together! Didn’t happen! About like a hog on ice! One foot headed south, and the other headed north! And I’m still sliding down the hill? I done the splits? Never done that before? And hope never again!
Lucky I rolled up in under my old Chevy Blazer! Tore the straddle out of my work britches and tore about a half dollar’s worth of hide off both elbows! Sorta dazed and confused I guess! Raised up and bumped my head and made a mental note to check the rear end grease! In the truck!
Slithered out and took stock! Nothing broken but my pride! Found my glasses, or rather Daisy found my glasses, and we played that game of bring them here! “Bring them to me!” She finally got tired and dropped them!
Got the slobber wiped off and crawled up the slope and pulled up in a chair! Called Pam on the cell phone, and she promptly came to check on me! And, of course, the ‘What happened to you?’ questions had to be addressed! And I got the, ‘You need to be more careful! You’re not a kid anymore!’ I told her I may not be but I can do the splits?
Sore but alive and kicking, and life goes on on Thompson Hill.
J.D. THOMPSON is a retired forester and forest firefighter who loves to write humorous stories.