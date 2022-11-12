Friends, just my spin on these crazy times we live in!
It’s common on the news that people are destroying monuments and gravestones! As granny used to say, ‘How in the Sam Hill does that help anything?’
Here’s the story.
We are caretakers of a small cemetery right across the road from our house! My grandfather was caretaker when we were growing up! We helped as they called it to clean up the cemetery! We were taught to respect the place of the dead! It’s not a place to play or bother anything! And surely not to desecrate anything about this place! Now just to clarify, that doesn’t mean we always did as we were told! We sure loved to hide up there and scare each other, but I don’t think that was really that bad! Just being kids!
And if you’ve never taken your girlfriend to a dark cemetery way back in the woods, parked and said, ‘What was that?,’ then you ain’t never really been hugged real tight?
But back to the story! From time to time, I get calls about people buried here from family members doing research on a family tree! I’m always glad to take a picture and send them! Just being a good neighbor.
A while back, I got a call from a young man who was hunting the grave of his fourth great paternal grandpaw! He was delighted to know I knew where he was laid to rest! He was in the service and was passing through and asked would I meet him at the cemetery to show him the gravesite?
Of course, we met that afternoon! He arrived, and we exchanged greetings, and I walked him to the headstone! He had tears in his eyes as he explained he never thought he would see his gravesite! I walked away to let him spend some time visiting! After a while, he asked, ‘Sir, would you mind if I cleaned his headstone?’ I, of course, said that would be fine with me. He went to the car, got out some supplies and kneeled on a towel and set about wiping and cleaning the headstone!
As it was getting dark, I told this young man, ‘Goodbye,’ shook his hand and walked slowly away toward home! But something compelled me to watch! As he finished the cleaning of the stone, he put his supplies in the car and walked back to the front of the headstone!
He stood at full attention and said, “Rest in peace, soldier! You’ve earned your place in history!’ And he gave a sharp salute and took three steps back and turned away to walk back to his car!
Folks, I couldn’t see good ‘cause my eyes watered a little! Okay, I cried! This young Marine was in full Marine dress uniform! Blood stripe pants and sword! He had just cleaned the CSA headstone of his ancestor, whom he’d couldn’t possibly have ever known!
Now, friend, that’s the respect I’m talking about! That’s my South!
This young man was taught to respect a resting place and a headstone! Soldier to soldier! Respect in action! A lesson surely some folks missed! But it sure made me proud to see it! My South in action!
And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.