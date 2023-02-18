Friends, I bought me a new toy! It’s mighty handy! It’s a battery-powered chainsaw.
J.D. THOMPSON is a retired forester and forest firefighter who loves to write humorous stories.
Handy to put on the tractor or four-wheeler! It’s a nice tool, but you need to remember that it’s a chainsaw and can be very dangerous!
But I made a mistake and let Pam use it! Now she done took it over! I showed her how to safely use it! She prunes everything with it! Cleaned up flowers and hedges like crazy! Now she tries it on everything!
I had an old pair of blue jeans that I had hung the hem on a fence! I asked could she fix em right quick? She grabbed that chainsaw and said, ‘Be still!’ I hollered, ‘Wait I’ll take em off!’ She said, ‘Just be still? I’ll fix em fast!’
I closed both eyes and held my breath, and she cut the hem off both legs of them britches and me in em! I went out on the porch and tried to settle down!
Later she hollered, ‘What you want for supper? Mater sandwich?’ I said, ‘Be fine!’ And guess what? I heard her running that chainsaw! Cut my mater with a chainsaw! I can’t say nothing! I’m too scared! She mentioned that my hair needed trimming?
I’m gonna sit here real still cause I tore the straddle out of these blue jeans! And I’m gonna keep my socks on cause she ain’t gonna trim my toenails with that thing!
And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.
