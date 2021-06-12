I took down a poster board collage in my cubicle at the Monroe Journal last week and noticed a clipping of a work anniversary salute from the corporate office (back when we used to get those) congratulating me for one year of service. A fan who signed the clipping, “R. Smith,” thoughtfully dated the clipping 08/15/17. I did a little math to realize that I’ve been with the Monroe Journal staff almost five years, per Smith’s notation.
It certainly hasn’t seemed like that much time has passed by.
I’ve had a few low days but thankfully far more good days as I have met people, attended meetings and learned about life in Monroe County in a far broader dimension than I ever would have on my own.
The part-time position here at the Monroe Journal has worked out really well with the bus route I’ve driven for the last 14 years to provide us with the health insurance that we needed, but it has been a juggling act – especially in the last year with so many adjustments made to the schedule due to the COVID pandemic.
I received a phone call a few weeks ago – out of the blue, as it were – from the managing editor of the Commercial Dispatch in Columbus offering me a full-time position covering government affairs for them. The solicitation was sight-unseen, based solely on my articles published.
I went down to Columbus to meet with my prospective new boss whom I’ve never met and was told he was on his way back from Starkville at the time, and I would have to wait about 15 minutes for him to arrive. I settled into a chair and picked up the latest copy of the Commercial Dispatch to acquaint myself with their product, which proved quite useful when we got into the interview.
The editor told me after he arrived that he had planned for the publisher to be in on this meeting, as well. Regretfully, the publisher happened to be at home attending a family birthday party and chose to defer to them rather than happenings at the office. About halfway through the interview, the editor called the publisher and asked him if he could carve out a little time to return to the office to meet me while I was there, which he did.
I had been able to tuck away a few talking points studying the latest edition of their paper which helped to solidify my standing with him as an outsider to the profession with a minister’s training instead of a journalism degree.
That being said, the offer to me was formalized, complete with a generous four-week allowance of time to tie up loose ends and make the transition.
My experiences at the Journal writing stories have taken me to board meetings, to a protest march in the streets and to Dr. Holman’s graveside funeral where his cremains were buried in a half-gallon whiskey bottle.
I’m especially thankful that I have been able share good news stories that feature public-spirited people stepping out of their comfort zones to make life better for those who can’t pay back the favors. I’ve met and mingled with students receiving achievement awards, friends gathering to honor Gattman’s Citizen of the Year and volunteers working at the Amory Food Pantry.
It’s just too bad that stories of this kind usually have to take a back seat to hard news stories that capture the public’s attention and sell more advertising.
I have kept a file of excerpts from all the salutes I have enjoyed via email, telephone and Facebook to which I turn from time to time to get another shot in the arm to press forward.
While I won’t be around Amory quite as much in the time ahead, I still hope to see all you good folks around town now and then when we’re getting gas and groceries.
Thanks to all of you for your wonderful support. I’ve already had one to tell me he’s going to have to get a subscription to the Columbus paper to keep reading my work.
I bid farewell with a passage of scripture from Galatians 6:9 – “And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.”
I’m not quitting – just moving on.