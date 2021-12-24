Peace. It’s that one thing guaranteed to bring us true joy and ease every single day of the year.
It’s not something that can be wrapped up with a bow or that can be marked down through a deep discount.
Peace, however, can sometimes be hard to find with all these distractions in life. Every single one of us is chasing something out of life, and it makes you wonder how much peace actually plays into that goal at the end.
In order to meet this benchmark, there are going to be setbacks. In order to meet that quota, there are going to be frustrations.
Some days are so stressful we need the weekends to unwind and forget. Why? Why do we put ourselves in that position and is the payoff really worth it in the end? Peace of mind is sometimes really hard to find.
We all have our problems and we all have our solutions. There are countless situations making peace seem out of reach, but there are moments that eventually come to set our minds at ease.
We can’t find our peace fast enough when it comes to something in need of fixing or something bogging down our minds and emotions. Trust that whatever it is, it shall soon pass.
Peace is one of the many symbols we see more often this time of year. It’s a perfect pairing with nativity scenes accentuating front yards during Christmastime. It’s a perfect cornerstone in doing good deeds for others.
One thing our church’s priest has said about the last remaining hour of Christmas Eve during previous midnight mass services is it’s a time for quiet reflection to an otherwise hectic season of the year. The presents are wrapped, the parties have passed, and the night is peaceful and still.
The bedtime tales of sugarplums dancing through children’s heads and the peaceful melodies of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” help set our minds at ease. They come at the right time when all seems right.
What you create is what you spread, and there’s something contagious about the Christmas season that makes us want to do good.
Volunteering a little time helping others makes us feel better, knowing we’re making an impact. Supporting an angel tree or a senior citizen needs adoption makes us feel just as good, knowing we’re putting smiles on faces.
While we can’t predict or control other people’s words and actions, we can manage our own. As trying as it sometimes is, finding that inner-peace is what gets us to the end of the day and away from all of it faster.
Our inner-peace is one of the many aspects of Christmas making it as touching as it is. Our inner-peace is something we can have throughout the year if we work hard towards it.
Many of us will never be millionaires, so don’t live in a world of stress in hopes of being one. Many of us think we can change the world, but many, many more before us have failed. Many of us have our fits, but don’t wind up ruining someone else’s day because of them.
The more peaceful lives we try to live, the more they spread to those around us.
Christmastime comes with plenty of joys wrapped in plastic, paper and underneath bows, but how much of it really lasts forever? Peace is something you can’t buy in a store or expect to be instantly delivered.
Peace is something that takes self discipline. Peace is something that takes caring. Peace is something that can keep your mind at ease. Find your peace.