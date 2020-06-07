A lesson I’m learning through the turmoil caused by the global pandemic is not new to me but is taking on new meaning these days.
I grew up in what would be called a “blue-collar” family. We always had enough but didn’t participate in the pursuits of the “good life,” as I wished for as a child. We had necessities but nothing extravagant. We lived by the maxim, “Use it up, wear it out; make it do or do without.” We always pinched pennies.
I became acquainted early on in my working life with the ups and downs of business cycles. The first two jobs I had were at stores that closed while I was employed with them. Those memories are coming back as I watch what is happening to people that are faced with unexpected and abrupt changes in their lives these days.
My experiences as a newspaper journalist yield a rich repertoire of conversations with people about life, work and reassessing what is necessary to carry on while trying to maintain a semblance of everything once enjoyed and taken for granted.
One comment repeated often lately is “what’s happening with the paper?” It has been reported that print and online readership has soared during the pandemic (presumably occupying time while sheltering-in-place), yet newspapers are suffering with plummeting advertising and subscriber revenue.
Community services depend on income based on either tax money if public or the loyalty of advertisers and a subscriber base if private.
The advent of social media has brought about blogs and commentary about society, but often lack in a couple of components found in a local newspaper.
Local journalism serves as both an objective news resource, as well as a community watchdog through investigative journalism. If the local reporter is no longer around to attend public board meetings, what motive remains to protect integrity and counteract the germ of corruption? Issues needing investigating are left to dwindling media that becomes increasingly syndicated beyond the local community.
I heard an analogy of the potential absence of the watchdog of local journalism likened to a school teacher leaving the classroom and assuming the students will maintain decorum on their own. A local newspaper covers legislators and governments, as well as community events. Online media is simply not enough for local coverage.
They say that business models change with economic cycles, but the question remains “Who bears the cost when nobody wants to pay?”
Complaints I’ve heard vary from people being too busy, the news is depressing or biased, and the product is shrinking while becoming more expensive.
Simply put, newspapers are private entities that need community support to survive.
The current crisis is a trend that has been going on for a decade that has been spiked by the side effects of the pandemic. Through the years, some news outlets have been rescued by public-spirited entrepreneurs while others have gone the way of nonprofits formed with the mission to continue objective journalism.
One of the basic assumptions of economics is that when we behave rationally and do our jobs that good things happen, and society will flourish. Sadly, the insensitive logic of market forces too often does not produce desired outcomes.
Whether it’s the demise of neighborhood businesses or the price of gas at the pump, the bottom line of the spreadsheet coddles no favorites. We can end up paying more in the long run when we individually try to get by with paying less. Maybe it’s something like that saying about being penny-wise but pound-foolish. I never knew Robert Burton but have long been acquainted with the saying attributed to him. In the way of being public-spirited, it’s choosing to pitch in rather than looking for the free ride.
Pinching pennies is prudent and sensible, but overly myopic viewpoints can result in paying in pounds that still may never restore the normalcy we once took for granted.
All that said, the staff of your hometown newspaper appreciates the continued loyal support of all our subscribers.