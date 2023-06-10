Not too long ago, I went to a pep rally for an “American Idol” contestant that made me think, “This must’ve been a little bit how Elvis felt back in his day.” A few days before then, I went to an assembly that had a similar feel, but all the attention was focused on a former school resource officer.
The officer didn’t sign autographs or sing a song but he made sixth- through 12th-graders scream and cheer as soon as he was introduced, illustrating the respect he gained.
During his speech, he got straight to the point of what students shouldn’t do in terms of cell phones and temptations, which could lead to appearances in youth court. I didn’t notice any smirks or looks like, “Yeah, I’ll show him.” I just saw overwhelming support for the officer.
I’ve told him a couple of times since then that the students absolutely loved him and that I’ve seen students show the same love for other school resource officers, which speaks volumes.
No matter how old you are, you need a positive role model in your life. No matter how much we think we’ve got it figured out, there’s still a lot to learn from someone older and/or more experienced than us.
Listen and learn to what they have to share.
They’ve most likely made mistakes of their own or picked up a few pointers from witnessing someone else’s mistakes. It’s important to take heed.
The older and more seasoned we get to life situations, the more we step into the role of being positive role models.
Like the officer told the students that day, those at the elementary school are looking up to them now.
As much as siblings fuss and fight, there are probably days when they tell their friends how cool their big brother or big sister is. For a second-grader, having a football player or cheerleader greet them in the morning car line or give them a high five must feel like meeting a rock star.
It doesn’t necessarily take pom poms or a jersey for someone to admire you. At whatever stage you are in life, I hope you realize what’s wrong and what’s right, so don’t hesitate to share that with someone who needs to hear it.
No matter what stage you’re at in life, don’t hesitate to be on the listening end of that advice either. We all need to hear wise words from someone else who can say them with truth, care and sincerity.
As we grow older, stubborn ways get in the way, but there’s always a need for positive role models and good advice. For the ones in need of learning, be coachable. For the ones willing to teach, don’t let it go to your head.
Seeing the way students responded to the officer that day was a perfect example of how someone from a more seasoned background was passing down life lessons to a group willing to pay attention. It was a perfect example of the good things that happen when everyone involved truly cares.
A true sense of care can help raise someone the right way, but a community approach helps even more. There was an age when a neighbor was quick to either call a parent or step in when they saw children acting unruly. There’s more of a time now when neighbors don’t know one another and the mindset is, “That’s none of my business.”
Thanks for the ones making what’s right and what’s wrong their business while trying to inspire someone else. It’s that kind of upbringing that helps keep these younger age groups grounded and out of trouble. It’s that kind of mindset they’ll pass along to even younger age groups.
