As many times as I’ve seen an empty Chick-Fil-A waffle fry container or a Captain D’s cup littering the side of a Monroe County road, I ask, ‘Why?’
The sights of out-of-county fast food trash don’t mean people are driving in from West Point or Tupelo just to trash up our home, it just means that there are still plenty of lessons that need to be taught here at home.
When I was growing up, we were taught that it wasn’t cool to be a litter bug. As an adult, that phrase, “Pick it up – I’m not your Mama,” seems to still get stuck in your head if you’re a Mississippian. However somebody has tried drilling anti-litter campaigns in your head, it’s still hard to resonate to the population as a whole.
There was one Friday a few weeks ago when I noticed shards of paper scattered on both sides of a road I normally travel. Come the following Monday, I started to see even more remnants of household trash as I approached. A stuffed animal and pair of jeans on the center line is one thing, but items from a bag full of trash scattered alongside the road is another.
No litter is a good sign, but seeing empty cereal boxes and books is an example of somebody who just doesn’t care. It makes you wonder what that person’s house looks like on the inside too.
I’ll admit it’s hard to catch up with how fast the grass grows some weeks during the year, but it makes me feel better when people driving by can’t see seedheads. A place that’s kept up just makes me feel better.
While nobody’s out there broadcasting bags full of 13-13-13 in the spring to make the grass grow even more to create extra work, there’s plenty of Styrofoam cups and empty feed bags to pick up on a regular basis that do create extra work. Somebody is letting that trash blow out of truck beds.
Stretching further up and down the road, it’s easy to fill up a county garbage can if you leave litter unattended for long enough. No matter where you live, I’m sure you drive by the same kinds of sights on a regular basis.
If littering was an issue during the litter bug campaigns of the ‘80s and have since been a push, it makes you wonder if this problem will ever go away with time.
Citywide cleanup days work great but don’t last for long enough. Changes in habits would last a lot longer in keeping roadsides and front yards clean but how do we get to that point? Cartoons and campaign slogans stick with us, but they don’t do any good if there’s still a problem when the target audience doesn’t grasp the anti-litter concept.
It’s easy to get off track in dusting and vacuuming at home but it makes me feel horrible when I do. As good as the feeling of clean sheets are after a long day cleaning house, can’t you agree how great your neighborhood looks after a cleanup effort?
Nettleton is hosting its annual citywide cleanup day this weekend, and the Aberdeen Mayor’s Youth Council is spearheading another one in October.
Changes to favorable temperatures have a habit of making us want to get out, so take advantage to volunteer.
Changes in habits can really pay off when it comes to the way our neighborhoods, towns and county look, so do your part by picking up litter and more importantly, not playing a part in it trashing up your home or somebody else’s.
