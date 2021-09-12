Moses writes in Psalm 90:12, “To number or count our days.” In my sentence of four to eight years in Tennessee state prison, I used His advice and counted over 1,000 days in a little book of short stories, “Prison Life, Christian Living,” that I published a few years ago. Pages 63-65 tell of my release after serving my alloted time. Verse 12 reminds us “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”
Going home
Sleep would evade me tonight. My prison suit hung neatly across my bunk, my shoes with a spotless shine under my bed. Goodbyes were already in order to most of the inmates for these past months. I would be released tomorrow. All those days were over with. I had used up three calendars in my allotted time for the State of Tennessee.
My parole had been granted, papers in order and tomorrow at 7 o’clock I would be release from the Fort Pillow State Prison. This night would be my last night to spend in confinement. I could hardly believe that I had kept my sanity.
What would I do with myself for the next few hours? How could I sleep with my wife coming after me in that short amount of time? Would the weather be a hindrance? The weatherman had mentioned sleet and snow for tonight. Memphis was some 60 miles south of here. Would my wife be able to drive that distance if the roads were bad?
I would have to wait until 8 o’clock and the chain car would take me to Ripley to catch a bus if the weather was a factor in her coming. That would put me in Memphis in the afternoon. Lord, I didn’t want that. I would look out my cell many times this night looking for signs of snow and sleet.
All sorts of thoughts would cross my mind before the night would end. Looking backward and living and reliving those days of confinement with mixed emotions carried me into the early morning hours before sleep finally came. My last meal would be scrambled eggs with a good portion of their shells still intact.
It’s rather hard to enjoy scrambled eggs when every other bite has a shell in it. All those days of white beans and cabbage would disappear. I would never complain of what was on the table again. Recalling supper in the county jail some years earlier brought back memories I had rather forgot.
I was eating cornbread and drinking milk for that evening meal. I bit down on something that didn’t taste like cornbread. To my surprise, it was rat droppings, I quickly spit that out, broke off the rat droppings and continued eating. A person has to be pretty hungry to eat in that manner, but you will do it before you allow yourself to starve.
You say to yourself, Jim, you’re going home. All those McDonald’s with fries were sure going to taste good, sitting down and putting your feet under mama’s table be good again. To take a shower in private, to eat a meal without all the chatter of 500 inmates clowning would be great. To sleep in your own bed and being able to turn out the light yourself. Not having to stand by your bed at 10 o’clock at night and be counted, I couldn’t wait. To be allowed to go to the doctor without having to ask permission and given the third degree would be a dream come true.
The morning meal is finished and you walk up to the trap door and wait for the guard to open it for the last time. The waiting room is something you have wanted to sit in without having to be told your visit is up. I would do this this morning while waiting for Betty. Operations has just given me the $25 given to each inmate upon release. My watch and ring are returned after some three years. It would take some getting used to again as I slid it on my finger. Winding my watch, I saw it was a little after 8. Betty should have been here by now I thought.
I figured she would be a little late on this morning. It had snowed some the night before. She was a careful driver and would take her time in getting here, even though she wanted to see me as bad as I wanted to see her. I would look at my watch again and again as I walked up and down that room awaiting the sight of that old red Ford to top the hill and turn into the farm.
I was the only one being released that day so I had the room by myself. I would talk to the Lord here in this room for the last time while confined. Even my prayers would be free I thought as I felt God speaking to me that cold snowy morning in February.
At last I see the red car coming down the road and in it was my wife that has stood by me throughout my imprisonment. Thank God for her and the children. I met her with a kiss that I had been wanting to share with her for so long. She would drive back to Memphis and drive Jim Rutledge into freedom. Going home, that sounded good to me that day.
JIM RUTLEDGE is from Amory.