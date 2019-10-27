So somebody asked me how on Earth I have time to read all these books. Wow, um, no. I don’t have time to read all these books. I’m a pretty quick reader, but these days if I manage a book a week, I consider that a win.
No, the books I list here aren’t books that I recommend, personally. They’re books that are new to the Amory Municipal Library, having shown up sometime within the past few months. But if I do come upon one that I liked, myself, I’ll be sure to write more about that one.
This week, the library boasts a mixed bag of books of all genres, all for adults or young adults.
- “Dark Sacred Night,” by Michael Connelly. Detectives Renee Ballard and Harry Bosch investigate the cold case murder of a 15-year-old that has haunted them both.
- “The Girl Who Lived,” by Christopher Greyson. An award-winning suspense thriller about a woman who survives the brutal murder of four people only to spend years in a psychiatric hospital. Now she’s out and trying to understand what happened those years ago.
- “Turning Point,” by Danielle Steel. At 73, she’s still turning out books. This one involves four medical professionals who go to Paris for a mass-casualty training program that abruptly turns unspeakably real.
- “The First Lady,” by Brendan Dubois, idea by James Patterson. The president has had a scandalous affair go public, so when the First Lady vanishes, everyone assumes she’s recuperating at a Virginia horse farm. Then the ransom note arrives.
- “The Other Woman,” by Sandie Jones. This selection of the Reese Witherspoon Sunshine Book Club is a psychological suspense story about a couple and his mother, who would really like her daughter-in-law gone.
- “China Rich Girlfriend,” by Kevin Kwan. The author of “Crazy Rich Asians” tells another tale of love, marriage, and this time a missing father who shows up at the worst moment.
- “Desolation Mountain,” by William Kent Krueger. In this, the 17th outing of Stephen O’Connor and his son, Cork, along with some Ojibwe men, investigate the crash of a senator’s private plane in the deep northwoods of Minnesota. According to some readers, even though this is the 17th entry in this series, “Desolation Mountain” can stand alone.
- “Nine Perfect Strangers,” by Liane Moriarty. The author of “Big Little Lies” tells the story of nine people who meet at a remote health resort for a vacation where things suddenly go wrong.
- “Deep Harbor,” by Fern Michaels. CJ Jansen has suffered through two hard blows in her life before she moves to a small New England town to escape and start over. A twisty life and potential romance ensue.
- “Rescued,” by David Rosenfelt. In a book dog lovers are sure to enjoy, lawyer Andy Carpenter finds himself involved with a murder – and about 70 rescue dogs. This is the 17th in a series of Andy Carpenter books.
The Amory Municipal Library is open during regular hours, Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Sundays. Free regular programs are Pre-School Story Time each Thursday at 10:15 a.m. and Lunching With Books on the third Tuesday of the month.
The Amory Municipal Library is located at 401 2nd Ave N. Call us at 256-5261 or fax to 256-6321.