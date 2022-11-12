The bus route I drive underwent its most significant reorganization this year since I began driving it in 2007. Instead of driving mostly upper-grade students, I’m now getting reacquainted with the younger riders. I had forgotten what a joy these young children can bring when they freely give high-fives and hugs as they board the bus after being dismissed from school. They proudly exhibit their craft projects and share tidbits of their lives at home.

