The bus route I drive underwent its most significant reorganization this year since I began driving it in 2007. Instead of driving mostly upper-grade students, I’m now getting reacquainted with the younger riders. I had forgotten what a joy these young children can bring when they freely give high-fives and hugs as they board the bus after being dismissed from school. They proudly exhibit their craft projects and share tidbits of their lives at home.
In the wake of the horrible Halloween pranks at the Hamilton daycare that have been broadcast throughout the world, I’m reminded again of how precious the lives of little children are who are entrusted into educators, coaches, daycare providers and bus drivers.
Jesus used little children to provide the pattern for all of us who hope to inherit the kingdom of God.
I feel like we’ve become survivors as such, since we’re hopefully on the back side of the pandemic.
Being the son of an immigrant who escaped the horrors of wartime and hostile occupation, I’m sure that what we’ve recently come through hardly compares with the experiences of fellow citizens who have found refuge in our country from totalitarian and terrorist regimes in foreign homelands. Yet I have been made more aware and sensitive to the feelings expressed by others who may yet be dealing with crises in their lives.
Since I’m the father of children who graduated from both the Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi State University, I get periodic emails from those schools in hopes of retaining support from alumni for their projects and endowments.
One of those recent letters to alumni was shared by Jermarra Jones-Price, diversity and inclusion committee chair at MUW, announcing an event dealing with side effects of crisis.
“It will not be uncommon as we continue to experience the effects of COVID-19 that we find ourselves worn, disengaged from non-work activities, overwhelmed by the simplest request and often sleep-deprived,” she wrote. “As we reflect on our own personal communities, let us remember that while the mental health crisis has affected us all, it is the strength of our collective community that gives us the ability to present information and enhance awareness.”
She went on to say the world we navigate daily is in a constant state of change.
“As we attempt to find our footing, our routine or simply our motivation for completing tasks, we must take a moment to acknowledge how this continuous change has affected our mental health,” she wrote.
Pastor James Emery White added his thoughts by responding to the hypothetical question.
“I can’t begin to tell you how many times over the last three years or so I’ve said something along the lines of, ‘What has happened to people?’” he wrote.
He responded by stating that perhaps we’re beginning to learn now.
I ran across some observations published from a new study featured in the scientific journal PLOS One where psychologists found population-wide personality shifts in the wake of the pandemic. Using a widely accepted model for studying personality known as the Big Five Inventory, they measured five different dimensions of personality – neuroticism (stress), extroversion (connecting with others), openness (creative thinking), agreeableness (being trusting) and conscientiousness (being organized, disciplined and responsible).
Apart from the tumultuous transitions commonly associated with adolescence or uniquely stressful personal life events, the study found major personality traits remain relatively stable throughout life. The research looked for personality changes in the wake of the second and third year of the pandemic.
Per author Angelina Sutin, who is an assistant professor of behavioral sciences and social medicine, significant declines were identified in the ability to navigate social situations, trust others, think creatively and act responsibly. These changes were especially pronounced among young adults.
Sutin hypothesizes that personality traits may have changed as public sentiment about the pandemic shifted.
“The first year, there was this real coming together,” Sutin said of the pandemic. “But in the second year, with all of that support falling away and then the open hostility and social upheaval around restrictions... all the collective goodwill that we had, we lost, and that might have been very significant for personality.”
Stress increased while extroversion, openness, agreeableness and conscientiousness all declined across the entire U.S. population, according to Sutin’s findings.
To be clear, while the COVID crisis could have been the driving force for this personality change, there are many other factors that also may have contributed, including the shift to virtual school and work, economic challenges, political divides and issues related to race.
Moreover, Sutin emphasized that it’s unclear at this time whether this is a true, long-term personality change or “short-term shock.”
We can hope and pray for the “short-term shock.” But at the very least we know one thing for sure – something really did happen to people.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.