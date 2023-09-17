Recycling objects and turning them into container planters can be fun, and it is a unique way to add visual interest to your landscape. If the object can hold soil, it can be used as a planter.
An old wheelbarrow turned into a beautiful container planting adds a whimsical, country feel to any garden space.
My friend, Tim, has a wheelbarrow planter in his yard. He painted the wheelbarrow a traditional dark green and placed it on an old tree stump. This means the stump was also recycled – as a planter pedestal. Its size and height provide the perfect surface for the recycled wheelbarrow planter.
Because of its height, Tim selected trailing plants to fill the wheelbarrow planter.
The leaves of creeping Jenny are small and rounded with wavy edges. They line up opposite each other on thin, trailing stems. The circular leaves are smooth and shiny, and some say they look like a string of small coins.
Creeping Jenny’s foliage ranges from lime green in part- to full-sun to soft chartreuse in shade. As it continues to grow, it will cascade over the sides of the wheelbarrow and flow down the tree stump.
In the back of the planter, Tim added Rio purslanes for a pop of color with their yellow, magenta, orange and scarlet blooms. These plants grow up to 8 inches tall and spread to 18 inches. The stems are purplish-green, and the leaves are bright green.
A tropical hibiscus is nestled in the center of the planter. Its dark green foliage and bright yellow blooms add height and beauty to the planter combination.
Here are the steps you can follow to create a beautiful wheelbarrow planter of your own.
To prepare the wheelbarrow, drill drainage holes in the bottom. This is very important because too much water can cause root rot, and the plants will die.
Next, decide if you want to paint the wheelbarrow or leave it in its natural state. Painting a metal wheelbarrow helps to preserve it so it will last for many years. This is where you can be creative and use your artistic talents.
Then, select a good bagged potting soil mix and fill the wheelbarrow with soil to about 1 inch from the top. You can make your own blend of potting soil using equal parts peat moss, compost and sand, or use a similar blend of organic ingredients.
Finally, select plants for your new planter. Consider using filler, thriller and spiller plants.
Filler plants take up the middle space in the planter and fill out the arrangement. Coleus is a great choice as a filler plant, as its kaleidoscope of colors adds beauty and appeal.
A spiller plant’s main role is to sprawl out and over the planter to soften its edges and tumble toward the ground. In addition to creeping Jenny, potato vine and verbena make good spiller plants.
Thriller plants add height and interest to a planter. Papyrus, dwarf canna lilies and hibiscus are just a few plants that can be used as thrillers in a planter.
As you can see, an old, recycled wheelbarrow can make a beautiful container planter. Consider adding one to your landscape.
