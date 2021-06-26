Most times, it’s on Monday mornings – the beginning of a new work week. We wake up and chose to be exhausted until we get off work on Friday at 5. Then, it’s like we get some sort of spark that gets us through the weekend.
On a recent Wednesday morning, I woke up and automatically chose to be exhausted that day. I mean it was a busy week and a busy schedule full of constantly being on the go, along with a messy house and a whole family and a husband who depend on me. Exhausting. But to add to all of the exhaustion, there was…church.
If you are like me, attending church on Sunday and Wednesday is important. It’s the fuel I need in my life and my heart to get through these days that seem to become harder as the years pass.
As soon as my eyes opened on Wednesday, I instantly went to the negative thoughts of working eight hours and going straight to church for praise band practice and then service. That stacked schedule getting me home anytime after 7:30 was going to be a burden on me that day. I just wanted to go home, cook a simple supper and honestly put the kids in bed by 7 so I could take a much-needed breather.
On my drive to work, it was then when the Good Lord decided to give me a tough nudge in the gut as I realized this was the same feeling I had a little earlier in the year last year.
A year ago, church services were put on hold. We were introduced strictly to live services on Facebook and even ventured off to drive-in services, using what we had to make sure we were still getting filled. It worked, but something wasn’t the same.
After a while, I remember begging and pleading to just be able to step foot back in my church.
I wanted to stand next to others and feel the spirit of God move upon me, my family and my friends as a congregation. I wanted to hear the music echo off the ceiling and walls and listen to the sound of voices in unison singing praise. I wanted to hear the passion in my preacher’s voice as he gets fired up without having to worry if he was in the angle of the camera or not.
Once upon a time, I wanted what I have again now, and that’s the opportunity to be in church no matter how tired I may be. In that moment, I was truly reminded how fortunate I am. So, in those moments of exhaustion, I think about the saying, “change is everything.” Well maybe sometimes, that change needs to be our perspective.