Living in northeast Mississippi, there are plenty of things you’re used to seeing on a regular basis. A field full of some sort of crop during the growing season, church parking lots full of cars and stadium lights illuminating small towns on Fridays in late summer and the fall are just three examples.
With high school football season, everybody’s hopeful. With churches, they’re allowed to get back to hosting services. Abnormal weather stunted stalks last year, but hopefully this year will make for some tricky corn mazes come October.
I’d dare say most people living in Monroe County have a fish and steakhouse probably within a 15-minute drive away from home they see regularly. These are the places you see familiar faces on Saturday nights and strangers following up on something good they heard.
I personally gauge a barbecue restaurant on its potato salad, and a salad bar best not skimp on how homemade its ranch dressing is. If hushpuppies have a sweeter flavor, they’re keepers and if a hamburger steak comes soaked with extra gravy and fried onions, it’s going to keep me coming back for more.
For the longest I’ve tried to think of little neighborhood gems like Monroe County’s fish and steakhouses tucked alongside backroads on the edges of Tupelo, Columbus and Starkville but have yet to discover any.
I’d dare say most people in Monroe County know the places here to be as normal as cotton thriving alongside Highway 45 in Hamilton in October and a First Baptist Church’s parking lot looking like a car lot whether it’s Easter or not.
As we reported in last week’s Monroe Journal, a building that was home to Holley’s Fish & Steak met its demise following a fire that made it a total loss. Saving people in Bigbee a drive to Amory, Nettleton and Mooreville and on the same Saturday nights attracting people from those towns, that place was a backroads staple for decades I hear.
I understand the building’s new owners had intentions of reopening it soon. I’m sure the salad bar would’ve been fresh, and the catfish would’ve been salty and crispy enough to maybe get a couple of refills of sweet tea to help wash it down.
These fish and steakhouses have the menus and means to feed our souls and calm five days’ worth of built up weekday stress. I’d dare say anybody in Monroe County can relate to the comfort these places and their plates bring.
The Matubby Creek bridge is about seven miles or so shy of the Friendship House, and I’d dare say what I saw there a couple of weeks ago is something most people can’t relate to seeing.
Earlier that afternoon, I received a couple of text messages and saw a couple of Facebook posts about peacocks being loose through downtown Aberdeen. By the time I got in front of the former Mr. Charlie’s store, I saw them with my own eyes.
It was four or five of them in that flock and by the next morning, I heard more stories about that rouge group of birds’ big Friday out on the town. They told me at the feed mill about the visit the day before and by later that Saturday afternoon, I’d heard they were spotted down Rye Road earlier that morning.
Originating from a yard they know as home near the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, those peacocks’ trip through downtown left a lasting memory with everybody who saw them and told their eyewitness accounts. I’ve since heard retellings of those stories.
I remember hearing a story as a kid about a deer that made its way into an Aberdeen dentist’s office in the ‘50s or ‘60s, getting as far as the receptionist’s desk. I still remember not too many years ago about another one crashing through a window at Amory’s Pizza Hut. I’ll never forget seeing with my own eyes the lions on the loose through the southern part of Monroe County and parts of Clay County in 2006.
Animal stories and fish houses are a lot alike in the sense of if you have recollections of them, they’re special.
My figurative feathers are still ruffled about that lion sighting and judging by the number of Facebook comments and shares on the story about the Holley’s Fish & Steak fire, it ruffled a lot of feathers too.
For my entire life, there’s been a fish house alongside Doss Drive and a fish and steakhouse just past Colonial Apartments in Aberdeen. Like Holley’s, they’re landmarks to the places we call home.
It’s nothing to see birds migrate but for the ones catching a glimpse of peacocks on the move, I hope it’s a story worth telling and retelling over a plate of catfish and hushpuppies with friends for years to come.