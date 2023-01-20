While Christmas shopping, it’s sometimes hard to not pick up a few things for yourself. At the end of those trips to the stores, though, it’s hard to not feel guilty if the presents you bought for yourself take up more room in the back seat than what you got for everyone else on your list.
With the several different directions we’re pulled in our personal lives, it’s also sometimes hard to not be so self-absorbed. It’s really easy to forget somebody else close to you is going through things when we’ve got so many frustrations of our own packed up in the front seat, so to speak.
By putting all the, “If only that could’ve gone differently” or “Will I ever reach my goals,” in the back seat, you can forget about it all a lot quicker.
Every year, one mission through Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is to provide a service to others. It doesn’t have to be a long and thought out process, nor does it have to involve a committee and months of planning.
Even though there are food pantries and animal shelters that need volunteers and students who need tutoring and mentoring, even the smallest of things go a long way.
None of us can do every single thing to keep our minds at ease. As simple as it seems to change a lightbulb or rake leaves, there’s somebody out there who can’t. As much as we overlook eating a hot meal daily or having fresh laundry every few days, there’s somebody out there who would greatly appreciate having those overlooked luxuries.
It’s sometimes hard to know who the people are in need, but just asking that elderly neighbor down the road how you can help goes a long way for both of you.
It can be awkward just showing up unannounced to somebody’s house with hedge trimmers and a mower to make a day out of tidying up the yard, but I’m sure most people wouldn’t turn down the offer.
I know it can be awkward asking for help with whatever you need, but being stubborn enough to not ask isn’t going to put your mind at ease.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn’t just a Monday off work or school but rather an inspiration to do something great throughout the year. New Year’s resolutions are great intentions that sometimes fall apart way sooner than expected, but service to others is a lifestyle that’s hard to break.
It’s still a new year, so let MLK’s track record of service inspire you to help somebody else. Like Christmas carols and candlelight services, helping somebody makes you feel better.
Shedding pounds and getting toned muscles are both confidence boosters, but how fulfilling is it knowing that picking up litter on your street just made your neighborhood look better? How heartwarming is it to see somebody’s face light up when you give them a bag of vegetables from your garden or a bag of clothes from a closet cleanout?
I’ve been on the receiving end of those blessings far too many times to count and can’t express how appreciate I am for them. Paying it back somehow, someway doesn’t begin to make up for it.
The world is a better place when we give back in some form or fashion.
Yes, 2023 will come with plenty of vent sessions about what’s going wrong in our daily lives. It will come with days we don’t want to get out of bed. Our personal lives can be tough sometimes, but let those problems take a back seat to making somebody else’s life a little better.
New Year’s Eve can be a binge fest to indulge on everything you’re trying to give up the next day, but Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day can be an introduction to new routes that will outlive those resolutions for years to come.
Service. It’s a concept that works. If you don’t do it already, try it out and I guarantee it will go a long way for not only others but yourself.
