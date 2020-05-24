When this pandemic began, life was crazy for us all. So many overwhelming feelings, the scary thoughts forming from the unknown, stress from financial changes and burdens, routines being messed up, loneliness due to social distancing…the list can go on and on.
These are things that, for sure, affected my household, too.
With three kids, two who are younger and have a hard time understanding, it was difficult. For me to wrap my brain around what was going on, and trying to explain to them in a way they’d understand, was even more difficult.
During the beginning, it was just…hard.
But as time went on, things began getting better, or easier, should I say.
I began having friends reach out to me, and we still continue to text one another at least once a week, sometimes every day. I began seeing friends, getting together in small groups to work out outside in the fresh air, which helped my heart so much.
It’s been so nice. New friendships have formed, broken friendships have been rekindled, and some have even become stronger.
But…I do get scared at times – scared of normalcy coming back, because it slowly is.
Don’t get me wrong, I am excited. I was more than ready for my gym to open back up and I can hardly wait for my church to open its doors again, but there comes the nerves.
I don’t want the normalcy of losing time for one another to stop. I don’t want the “checking in” messages to stop, the group hangouts, any of it.
If anything, I’d like it to become a routine – the continuation of “making time for others.”
Don’t get me wrong, it’s not because we don’t necessarily want to make time for one another. For the most part, it’s because it’s hard to make time to slow down long enough.
A lot of us have jobs (some of us have more than one), crazy work schedules and families who are on the go all the time.
Within the crazy schedules that will eventually pick back up, I hope there are memories – memories of the time that was taken to just send that text, stop for that visit, make that phone call, just to take that time – that moment and spend it with those who bring sunshine.
I just hope it continues. I hope that taking time becomes the new normal.