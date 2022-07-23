Our old friend Martha Carden shared with me a partial draft of a letter to friends from the last Christmas season that has been parked at the back of my desk ever since.
I have glanced back through it from time to time, hoping for a slow day to add my two cents worth to her sentiments. Now that opportunity has come around, I’d like to commiserate with her observations and concerns.
“I feel like, sometimes, I have been dropped off on an alien planet. It does not seem like anyone speaks my language anymore, which I find very discouraging and depressing,” she wrote. “I heard Mother and Daddy said years ago that they felt they had outlived the world, since no one else felt like they did.”
I wrote a column a few years back where I listed some terms among today’s pop culture that I never heard of growing up. I keep jotting down more phrases I hear that peak my attention to research, so I didn’t feel so ignorant.
I already mentioned in a column about visiting family during last Christmas when our children’s generation engaged in such animated and fast-paced conversation about music, entertainment and travel that my siblings and I could barely get a word in, if we even know what they were talking about.
Child psychologist and Christian radio host Dr. James Dobson characterized the plight of the old folks as having transitioned from life on the edge to “life on the ledge.”
Martha predicts that the time will come when there remains no memory of what times were like at the end of the Great Depression.
“I am wondering if the textbooks will even refer to that time,” she wrote. “People feel it could not possibly have been as bad as we say.”
Her reality check is renewed in periodic installments when the caregivers come to visit and do housekeeping at her home overlooking the waterway between Aberdeen and Amory.
“They come with purple hair and cat claws for fingernails,” she continued. “Oh yes, I forgot the ring in the nose and all these ways to abuse one’s body with piercings and ink. How can anyone do housework with those nails?”
Next, she commented on the challenges of hearing loss, mentioning that friends she talks to say that they make fewer attempts to call or tend to business anymore.
“When you do not hear well, the attempt is just too much,” she said. “I have been hung up on, had connections lost on purpose and been dropped while being transferred to another department. If I do get there, they tell me I have the wrong department. They don’t seem to care that our generation made them what they are.”
My father used to fume that modern automation was invented for our convenience. Yet, it seems like it brings on more time-consuming complications than conveniences, especially with the added burden of fighting terrorism and crime in cyberspace.
“It takes someone with a lot of patience to be able to transact business by phone,” Martha said. “If you are fortunate enough to get a live operator, they are in a stall somewhere across the big pond. And to understand them, well, that’s another situation completely.”
I can relate to her just trying to communicate at home. Inside, I find it hard to distinguish mumbled conversation over the crisp dialogue from the digital television signal, which reminds me of comparing a fuzzy picture taken by a phone camera with the clear resolution of a professional photograph.
It’s no easier outside of our house for me since we live along a busy highway with noisy traffic. It reminds me of my childhood living near the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, where we had to wait between planes coming in or departing over us to hear each other talk at the picnic table in the backyard.
Martha then brought up the frustrations about getting medical care, and I’m sure everyone has a story about that to share. I’m thankful to have been blessed with robust health for my 65 years. I do get the occasional view from the sidelines as I’ve been with my wife through her four surgeries.
Martha said if the cost of medicine gets much higher, she will be going to the woods to dig up roots and pick rabbit tobacco to help with her asthma.
For those who can still remember the “good ole’ days,” all would agree that even though times were hard, they were simple, and people were happy and appreciative.
“We were so blessed and we could not, in our wildest dreams, have any idea what we were going to have to live through in the coming years,” she said.
While I’m finding myself sharing ever more common ground with the elders around me, I still feel young enough to enjoy the benefits of modern technology, even though I probably don’t even use half of the capability of the digital devices that have become our external vital organs.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.