While I browse the social media feed from time to time, I seldom feel compelled to jump into the fray by posting a response. You might just call it grazing the marketplace of public commentary and ideas for those tidbits that are constructive instead of destructive.
I ran across a post from a Boston-based columnist and podcast host with a foreign name that grabbed my attention with a series of succinct bullet points of advice that I thought were worth passing along.
Vala Afshar shared what might be chapter headings from a book of his, since he included a link to it.
His list began with the admonition to read more to improve writing skills. I regret a busy schedule finds me reading liner notes more than diving into the content of a book. I also remember a professor from my college days who advised her students to choose a straight back chair over a recliner when reading.
“You stay awake longer that way,” she said.
I also try to keep a note pad handy to jot keywords that jump out at me from the narrative, which become bookmarks for me to facilitate future reference. I guess it’s the old school paper and pencil way to make a volume more searchable for me.
Afshar continued by advising that the more we write, the better we think.
I find that, in addition to complying with the guidelines of journalism, exploring subject matter as I write does bring content to mind, broadening the scope of the story, even if the memories may be somewhat faded by the years as opposed to present day quips and quotes that blink at me like a strobe light.
Afshar’s next point built on the previous.
“To improve your storytelling, present more,” he said.
A challenge with which I work on a day-to-day basis is broadening the scope of a story to make it thorough without becoming tedious for the reader. I immediately back away from a piece that strikes me as “drippy” by overworking cliches or axioms. Preachers are bad about that.
Afshar’s next point encourages participation in the public forum as opposed to merely being a passive consumer.
“To improve your understanding, teach more,” he wrote.
If we will look around, we will probably find someone who is tailing our footsteps through life. Working with children in different capacities has made me aware of the importance of not only being willing to take the time to talk about what we do with someone who is interested, but also to take the initiative to lead someone in the right way. My children have passed me up in the amount of education they have received, but I’ll never regret the encouragement that their mother and I gave them to not only learn for themselves but to pass us up so we can brag about them.
Afshar furthermore said that to improve our network of influence, we must not be afraid to give more.
The scriptural admonition promises that giving liberally results in a return that we will find hard to contain, especially if we give without expecting to receive anything back from those with whom we share our blessings. The return is promised to overtake us in ways that we don’t anticipate.
Afshar’s final points work well across the board, regardless of one’s particular avocation or persuasion.
“To improve your energy, rest more,” he said. “To improve your happiness, smile more.”
I couldn’t say it better myself.
