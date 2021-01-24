In this article, our goal is to dispel a rumor that we have heard literally hundreds of times – “my Social Security benefit is based on my top five years of earnings.” Not true. Your Social Security benefit is based on your top 35 years of earnings.
Like other retirement sources, your Social Security benefit is based on your earnings history. The higher your earnings during your working career, the higher your benefit. The amount of your benefit is a percentage of your lifetime average earnings. Your employer reports your earnings to the Social Security Administration every year, and the administration keeps a record throughout your lifetime. A side note here – mistakes are made in this reporting tool, so you need to compare your W-2 to your earnings history ledger each year to review for mistakes.
Once your earnings are posted to your record, the Social Security computation process involves three steps:
• An inflation adjustment.
• A determination of your lifetime average earnings. Average Indexed Monthly Earnings (AIME)
• Applying a very complicated formula to that average to determine your full payment amount or Primary Insurance Amount (PIA).
The end result of these steps in your Full Retirement Age benefit, or 100 percent benefit. Mind you, if you are not 66, this benefit as listed on your Social Security statement is based on the premise that you continue to work at least at the same amount or higher to full retirement age; that is 66 or 67 depending on your birthdate.
These 35 years do not have to be in order or recent, but they do have to be after 1950. If you don’t have 35 years of earnings history, zeroes are used to fill in the blanks. Why 35 years? The 35 years are said to represent the 40 career years from age 22 to age 62, with the lowest five years dropped out for equity.
Not everyone will see his or her AIME rise if they continue working, of course. Many older persons work part-time jobs or shift into encore careers where compensation is secondary to the appeal of the job. In short, if the prospect of higher Social Security benefits is an important component of your decision to keep working, you should have a professional analyze your earnings years and determine how continued work will affect your AIME.
This is a very elementary review of how they determine your benefit, but all the same hope it is dispelling the five-year rumor. Remember the way Social Security was designed, it effectively replaces a higher percentage of income for lower-income workers and less for higher-income workers. So, to all of you out there killing yourselves to make these last five years of employment create a big difference in your Social Security benefit, slow down. It could make a difference, but when you divide by 35, probably not much.