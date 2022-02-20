We had an interesting client about a month ago from one of our northern states – she was a referral from a Mississippi client. Her situation seemed very easy at the onset, but after lengthy questioning turned into quite a positive outcome.
Susie was 66.8 years of age and still working. She had not considered filing for her benefit as she was divorced, but single, and her current employment was her only source of income. She was just interested in determining what options were available for her and her situation.
I started asking questions about her ex-spouse, and the conversation turned ugly – that bleep, bleep is what was shared. I asked her to hang with me and please answer my questions as it might make a difference for her. They were married for 15 years, and he has remarried. They kept in touch, just minimally through the years because of issues with children. She had not heard from him in several years but did hear that he had died about a year ago. Well, this changed the whole analysis for her.
Because they were married for more than 10 years and because she was single, she was entitled to a Survivor Spouse benefit even though he had remarried. His widow was eligible as well.
Because she was still working and past her Full Retirement Age, she could draw a benefit and not be concerned about the Earnings Limitations. Benefits would be taxable.
He was a high-income earner so worth the effort to track this down. Her benefit at Full Retirement Age was $1,450, and $1,900 was the estimate for age 70 if she continued working at the same amount. She did have an IRA but wanted to leave that in place as long as possible.
After many, many phone calls, it was determined that his benefit at death was $2,645. (Keep your ex-spouse’s Social Security number, date of birth and your marriage and divorce decrees for this purpose).
Susie could immediately file for this Survivor Benefit and increase her status by $1,195 per month and continue working without regard for Earnings Limitations. Survivor Benefits are 100 percent of benefit, and Spousal Benefits are 50 percent, if you qualify.
Because Susie was past Full Retirement Age, she was eligible for this benefit at 66.2 months, so would also receive retroactive benefits back to her Full Retirement Age.
Susie had no idea she was entitled to this benefit and no interest initially in pursuing this avenue but as you can see, it was quite advantageous for her.
What benefit is available to you that you are not claiming? As we have said over and over, Social Security is complicated and unless you are knowledgeable about the rules and regulations, don’t just file - file with an understanding of the options that are available to you.