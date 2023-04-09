This is a typical family story I hear quite often – my wife and I have wonderful careers, we love our jobs, are in good health and plan to both wait until age 70 to draw the maximum benefit on our Social Security.
Good choice/bad choice? In most cases, it’s not a good decision.
Example: Joseph is 68 years old, and Betty is 66.6 months. Because of the Bi-Partisan Budget Act of 2015, changes to the law and because they were both born before 1954, if one spouse files for their benefit, the other spouse is entitled to file a Restricted Application for Spousal Benefit. How will this make a difference?
Joseph’s benefit amount is $2,500 at full retirement age. Betty’s benefit is $1,800 at full retirement age.
If they both wait to file until age 70, their benefit amount through life expectancy (85 his/88 hers based on national averages) is $1,249,776.
If they utilize a Restricted Application, giving Betty an income of $1,250 from age 66.6 – 70, she can still work without Earning Limitations, and Joseph will be drawing Full Benefit Amount at age 70 for a combined income of $3,750. He can still continue to work, and their benefit amount through life expectancy will be $1,287,276. It’s a difference of $37,500, and the Survivor Benefit remains the highest available.
This is only one way to figure this scenario. Here is another:
Betty could have filed for her benefit and Joseph files a Restricted Application from her benefit. This would have allowed $2,700 in income per month, which would not have been realized by waiting until age 70, and their benefit amount through life expectancy would be $1,263,024. They both could have continued working, and the Survivor Benefit would have remained the highest available.
Why would they choose the lower income route? Maybe do because of taxes or other financial situations.
That, my folks, is the beauty of a plan and having choices. I could have written about case after case where people were afforded the beauty of an income stream, improving their benefit amount through life expectancy and increased their Survivor Benefit simply because of a professional review.
Social Security has so many options that people are not aware of.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...
Tombigbee River at Bigbee
For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen
L & D...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee.
* WHEN...Until Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying agricultural land is
occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 14.2 feet early
tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&