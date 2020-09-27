Social Security is available at age 62 for all those who have earned this benefit, but the age at which you claim can make a huge difference in your financial health during those remaining retirement years. How to file, when to file and why to file must be answered in each situation; not individually, but collectively, which is our area of expertise. This includes individuals who are married, widowed, divorced and other situations which are referenced below.
Every situation is different – everyone has a unique earnings history, everyone needs or wants to retire for different reasons at different times, everyone has different assets over and above Social Security to get them through retirement, some people have family members eligible for benefits, some people are on disability that rolls over to Social Security, some people had a spouse who died at an early age, some people have been married more than once, and the list goes on.
To rely on advice from your family and neighbors can be a mistake, as they don’t know the rules or the entirety of your situation. Their advice will be based on their situation, and who knows if they got their situation right?
Here are a few situations that may cause you to think:
Single – no beneficiaries, so what are options for filing? Divorced and single, married 10 years and divorced two years with one or more ex-spouses – can I get a spousal benefit from their eligibility and what if one of them dies? Surviving spouses with one or more deceased spouses? Retired couples with custody of grandchildren? What about benefits for caregiver as well?
Couples with handicapped adult children? Couples with a large age difference? What difference does this make? Couples where the wife is the higher earner? Filing after full retirement age – what about retroactive benefits and when is it wise to take or not to take?
If I don’t need my Social Security money and have already filed, should I suspend at full retirement age and what are the consequences and benefits? If I don’t have 40 quarters but my spouse does, do I have any additional options?
If I have a government pension, will my Social Security be reduced? How will this affect the widow/widower benefits? If I am a current widow/widower, should I draw the survivor benefit or my benefit? Can I switch from one to the other? If my pension was reduced because of WEP and spouse dies, will my benefit change?
This is only a partial list of questions that came to mind in five minutes. There are many more that could be addressed. The point is, folks, Social Security is very complicated. Studying of the rules is a daily event at this address to keep up with the changes. Don’t shortchange yourself – it happens every day.