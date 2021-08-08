We frequently get phone calls from people that want to change their mind about drawing their Social Security benefit. They initially drew it in haste, without the benefit of education on the options available to them or determined they don’t like retirement and have found another job option, or they don’t need the income. These are the most frequent complaints, so let’s see what can be done.
First of all, if over Full Retirement Age you can simply suspend your benefit. This will allow it to grow, up to age 70, accumulating the remaining Delayed Retirement Credits you are due. These Delayed Retirement Credits are an additional 8 percent per year up to age 70. If you simply suspend, you do not have to pay back any benefits you have already received. But, if any dependent family members are drawing an auxiliary benefit from your benefit, that will be suspended as well; one exception is a divorced spousal benefit. Suspended benefits will automatically resume at age 70 if not started by you at an earlier age.
This choice will also help to improve the Survivor Benefit. A Survivor Benefit is worth up to 100 percent of what the deceased worker was receiving or entitled to receive at the time of death.
Secondly, you can file Form 521 with the Social Security Administration and withdraw your application. This is called a Do-Over. A Do-Over can be requested within the first year after starting benefits. The caveat is that you must repay any benefits you have received to date, including those of any family members who have been collecting on your earning record. This will include spousal or children’s benefits.
A Do-Over is only allowed one time. Unfortunately, most people cannot afford this option. This is why it is so important to know your options before you file. This decision will also affect your Medicare payments if they were being deducted through your Social Security check. You will have to make arrangements to make these payments on your own.
As you can see, going in with the best information is your best option – don’t shortchange yourself or your family.
DIANE THOMPSON is a National Social Security advisor, and ROY THOMPSON is a former CPA of more than 40 years. You may contact them at dthompson@pillarsllc.com, visit their website at www.pillarsllc.com or call (601) 954-0699.