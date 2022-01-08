The biggest Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increase in 40 years will be added to Social Security beneficiaries checks in 2022. The increase will be 5.9 percent. This is exciting news to many but on some fronts, this will barely offset the increase in Medicare premiums.
For the higher-income retirees who are subject to IRMAAs (income-related monthly adjustment amounts), this increase will in fact more than wipe out the COLA and result in a net decline in their benefit amounts. Individuals with income above $91,000 and married couples with joint income above $182,000 will be subject to these surcharges and are not protected by the Hold Harmless Act. Individuals received notification in late November from the Social Security Administration if they were in the IRMAA category, and this was based on income reported in their 2020 tax return.
You can also appeal the IRMAA charges if your income has declined in 2020 as a result of a life-changing event such as marriage, divorce, retirement, reduced work hours or widowhood.
The Hold Harmless Act prevents a net decline in Social Security benefits from one year to the next. If the Medicare Part B premium is higher than the dollar amount of your COLA for that year, you are only responsible for paying Medicare premiums up to the amount of the COLA.
So, to answer the question in the title of this article, yes, your Social Security benefits can be reduced.
There are other ways your benefit can be reduced such as a computation error, if you are drawing an auxiliary benefit and the person you are drawing from suspends and several other factors. But the above circumstance involving IRMAA’s was what we wanted to explain in this article.
ROY THOMPSON is a former CPA of more than 40 years, and DIANE THOMPSON is a licensed National Social Security Advisor.