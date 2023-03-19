mcj-2023-oped-pillars-thompson

Diane Thompson 

You may or may not be aware that there are other survivor benefits available beyond the monthly widow/widower insurance benefits. These additional survivor benefits include:

Newsletters

DIANE THOMPSON is a national Social Security advisor. She can be reached at dthompson@pillarsllc.com, online at www.pillarsllc.com or by calling (601) 954-0699.