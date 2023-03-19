You may or may not be aware that there are other survivor benefits available beyond the monthly widow/widower insurance benefits. These additional survivor benefits include:
• Surviving divorced spouse benefit. This benefit is equal to the base WIB (widow insurance benefit), which is generally 100% of the deceased’s Primary Insurance Amount. This benefit is not subject to the Family Maximum Benefit.
• Surviving parent benefit, for a widow or widower of any age with child-in-care. This benefit is equal to 75% of the deceased Primary Insurance Amount and is subject to the Family Maximum Benefit.
• Dependent Child Survivor benefit, for children younger than 18 (or 19 if still in school) or disabled adult children. This benefit is equal to 75% of the deceased’s Primary Insurance Amount and subject to the Family Maximum Benefit.
• Dependent parent benefit, for financially dependent parents age sixty-two or older. This benefit is equal to 82.5% of the deceased’s Retirement Insurance Benefit for one surviving parent, and 75% of the deceased’s Retirement Insurance Benefit per parent for two surviving parents. This benefit is subject to the Family Maximum Benefit.
So, what is the Family Maximum benefit? The FMB is equal to about 150 to 187 percent of the Primary Insurance Amount. The formula is very complex and unfortunately regressive, meaning low-income families will have a proportionally lower family maximum benefit than higher earning families. Because of the FMB, the more dependents a retiree has, the smaller each dependent’s benefit will be, although the retiree’s benefit will not be reduced.
The FMB does not apply to former spouses. Why? Because the ex-spouse is a separate family unit. By treating former spouses as separate family units, Social Security stays out of family conflicts.
This is very short summary of this additional benefit called Family Maximum. If you think you may qualify, you may need to be professionally reviewed. Pillars sees this issue quite frequently with disabled adult children in care and also with children who have been adopted by grandparents.
