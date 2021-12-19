The Family Maximum Benefit (FMB) is a ceiling on the total Social Security benefits that may be collected based on a worker’s record. It is not a fixed percentage but varies depending on the worker’s earnings and the kinds of benefits involved.
The FMB is usually between 150 and 188 percent of the worker’s PIA (primary insurance amount). We see this situation mostly with families that are retiring and have younger children that qualify for SS benefits by age, or families where there is an adult disabled child and caregiver that both qualify for higher benefits.
Where Social Security beneficiaries have filed for retirement or disability benefits, or have died, it is possible that the ancillary benefits based on their earnings records would be subject to a higher combined FMB.
In most cases, spouses are entitled to receive up to 50 percent of the primary earner’s benefit at their retirement age or receive their own SS benefit, whichever is higher. Likewise, an adult child with a disability can receive up to 50 percent of the primary earner’s benefit.
This can become tricky because the additional income for the adult disabled child, could reduce other benefits they are currently receiving. The limit comes into play when two or more auxiliary beneficiaries draw benefits off the primary earner’s SS earnings at the same time.
The rules for computing this higher maximum are very complex and are different for regular benefits vs. disability benefits. But you need to be aware that these higher benefits are available if you qualify. The formula to compute is unfortunately regressive, meaning low-income families will have a proportionally lower family maximum benefit than higher-earning families.
• The more dependents a retiree has, the smaller each dependent’s benefit will be, although the retiree’s benefit will not be reduced.
• As each dependent receiving these benefits is no longer qualified (by age), the remaining dependents will get an increase in their benefits.
• Ex-spouse benefits will not affect the FMB and will still be available according to the rules regarding this benefit.
• A caregiver of children younger than 16 is entitled to a benefit called SPB.
• Children are entitled to age 18 or age 19, if still in high school. A child can be a biological child or a stepchild. It can also include adopted children, children born out of wedlock and in rare cases, grandchildren. In this circumstance regarding grandchildren, both parents are deceased or disabled. Also included in this category are adult children that were deemed disabled since childhood.
We have avoided this topic through the years because it is very complicated and can be misleading. If after reading this article you feel you may have additional benefits available, please contact Pillars or another SS professional to have your situation reviewed.