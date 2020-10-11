John is 65 years of age and thought he would file for his Social Security benefit. His wife is older but did not have enough quarters to file on her own. He was not aware that she could file an auxiliary benefit with no work history simply because they were married the required number of years. To add to their story, they have adopted their 9-year-old granddaughter.
First of all, John makes a very good living and if he files at age 65, he will not draw a check until the year he turns full retirement age because his earnings are over the earnings limitations. He will also lock in his benefit amount and survivor benefit amount at a lower rate and receive no earnings in return. Why would he do this? Because like most Americans who have worked their entire lives, it is available, so why not take it. Because John was not aware of the rules, he would have been making a serious mistake.
After reviewing the situation, we were able to come up with the following option:
• John waits and files for his benefit at age 66.2, which is his full retirement age. He will receive his full retirement age benefit of $2,950. Since still working, he could have waited much longer to draw, but then his family would not be able to draw the family benefits available to them.
• His wife files at the same time he files for a benefit called child in care spousal benefit. This will be in the amount of $1,100 per month.
• At the same time, they file for a benefit for their granddaughter in the amount of $1,100 per month until age 18.
• At the granddaughter’s 16th birthday, the wife must file for her own spousal benefit, which will continue to be $1,100 per month.
• Granddaughter will no longer receive her benefit after age 18, but wife will then get a spousal boost to $1,475 per month.
• If the wife passes away before their granddaughter’s 18th birthday, her $1,100 benefit will be added to granddaughter’s benefit for a total of $2,200.
• If John passes away first, his wife will get his full benefit amount of $2,950.
And all he was going to do was file for his benefit. So thankful that he was encouraged to get a professional review.
Definition of a child:
For the child to qualify for a child’s benefit, you must be getting your own Social Security payments as a retired or disabled worker and your child must meet the following qualifications:
• Your child whether legitimate, your natural child as acknowledged in writing or in legal documents, your legally adopted child or your stepchild.
• Unmarried and be under 18, or under 19 and a full-time elementary or high school student, or age 18 or over and under a total disability, which began before age 22.
The rule of thumb is that if state law would recognize the child as your heir in its intestacy inheritance laws, then Social Security will recognize your child as well.
Yes, it is complicated. Don’t try to navigate these waters alone, as every situation is unique and has different rules that apply.