Congratulations if you have waited until age 70 to start drawing your Social Security benefit. You were able to take advantage of the Delayed Retirement Credits (8% per year) between your Full Retirement Age and age 70.
Many people are not able to wait on their benefit as their Social Security income is needed to sustain through retirement. In 2023, the average Social Security payment is $1,827 per month. If you have paid in the maximum for the 35 years that is the basis for your benefit, you may be drawing $4,555 per month, which is the maximum.
I have clients that call after age 70 and say they had forgotten to file for their benefit – what do they do? These are usually people who are still working, were not counting on Social Security to get them through retirement and just simply forgot. There will not be any additional Delayed Retirement Credits added to your benefit amount after age 70. In fact, your last Delayed Retirement Credit will be tacked on to your benefit amount after you start drawing at age 70. So, in the year after age 70, you will receive that last 8% increase, as well as the Cost-of-Living increase for that year.
If 70 years of age or older, you need to go ahead and start your benefit now. Since Social Security benefits are recalculated yearly, if you continue to work, you may see an increase to your benefit. But because there are 35 years of income included in the calculation to determine income throughout your remaining life expectancy from Social Security, you may not see much of an increase. Fortunately, Social Security payments are adjusted for inflation, so every little increase can add up in time. But, on the other side of that coin, if you continue working and start your Social Security benefits, your income will be higher, and it might put you in another tax bracket. You need to calculate this and possibly consult your accountant on this issue.
You could possibly be eligible for retroactive benefits. Social Security will pay retroactive benefits six months in arrears but if any of those months are included in a calculated Delayed Retirement Credit, you will lose that credit for those months that would be included.
Also remember, when you file at age 70, if your spouse is entitled to a Spousal Boost, you need to ask for this. This Spousal Boost has rules, but basically allows them to draw a benefit up to half of your benefit amount at Full Retirement age. This benefit is only available when the spouse files for their benefit. This is not half of what you will be drawing at age 70 – again, half of your Full Retirement Age benefit or Primary Insurance Amount.
