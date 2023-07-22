I get many phone calls from folks wanting to know why my service is necessary. To give a short answer to a very long question, the Social Security Administration can give you information on your benefit only – they cannot give you advice about other ways to file for your benefit that could improve your income stream.
The three options that are presented to you on your Social Security statement is where I start in reviewing your situation. I look at your situation collectively, not individually. If married, that includes information on your spouse; if divorced, that includes information on your ex-spouse; if you are currently single and were married more than 10 years (people do not realize that filing for a benefit off your ex-spouse does not affect the ex-spouses benefit amount); and if widowed includes information on your deceased spouse.
After an interview, which includes information about when you would like to retire, your health, your work situation and other pertinent questions, I start with a customized review. This review takes into consideration the rules and regulations that apply to your situation – there are more than 2,700 rules to consider.
Do you understand Earnings Limitations? What if you Earnings history is wrong? What if one member of the couple is on disability? What if you are raising your grandchildren? What if you own your own business and are considering increasing one partners salaries to increase Social Security benefits? What if you only need a portion of the combined benefits now? What if you started your benefit early and then got a great new job and don’t need benefit now? Every situation is completely different – your work history cannot be duplicated, your health situations cannot be duplicated, your other assets cannot be duplicated, your age differences cannot be duplicated or your personal desires for retirement cannot be duplicated. It may be to your advantage to draw your benefits early or maybe later but until the rules are applied you will never know if you have made the best choice for you and your family.
People as a rule base their decision about filing for Social Security on “fear.” Fear that they will die young and not reap the benefits they have earned and deserve or fear that the program will not be available if they wait to file. Fear-based decisions usually do not lead to the best outcomes. What if they don’t die early and live to an age where they have outlived their income and a higher benefit would have been needed? Also, so much of what people are reading on the internet is “fake news” and not consistent with the actual situation at hand. Getting advice from your golf buddy or a family friend, although probably with good intentions, does not have the necessary knowledge about your situation to make a best choice.
Social Security is a sprawling, convoluted government program that seems to be as incomprehensible as possible. Understanding the choices available to any particular retiree may seem overwhelming – which helps explain why an enormous number of beneficiaries leave money on the table, and this is specifically why you need a customized review before filing.
My article this week was based on a conversation this week with a gentleman that says some of my friends tell me to file right away and invest, other friends say wait until 70, you will be sorry – does this sound like you?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.