I get many phone calls from folks wanting to know why my service is necessary. To give a short answer to a very long question, the Social Security Administration can give you information on your benefit only – they cannot give you advice about other ways to file for your benefit that could improve your income stream.

Newsletters

DIANE THOMPSON is a national Social Security advisor. You may contact her at dthompson@pillarsllc.com, on the website www.pillarsllc.com or by calling (601) 954-0699.

Tags

Recommended for you