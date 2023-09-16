There’s a clothing brand called Old Row that has a line of T-shirts of athletes, celebrities and fictitious characters highlighted by the word ‘Legend’ on the back. You know these people when you see them and as monumental or insignificant as some of the marks they left may be, they’re still legends in some regard.
Plenty of things are insignificant in the bigger picture of curing diseases, exploring space, changing lives and striving for world peace. However, plenty of insignificant things help provide a much needed break for productive minds and spirits working diligently to make legendary marks on mankind.
The world recently lost a couple of legends doing just that with the passing of Bob Barker and Jimmy Buffett.
Even though I wasn’t that much of a fan of Jimmy Buffett‘s music, I’m more impressed with the culture he helped bring to life. He was an ambassador for the laid back beach life so many people work so hard for to fulfill their vacation and retirement dreams.
A couple of years ago, I was in Tuscaloosa the day tickets went on sale for his show at the amphitheater. Seeing the Parrotheads dressed in their Hawaiian shirts and leis, having the best time at a barbecue restaurant was probably nothing compared to the excitement at his concert months later.
Jimmy Buffett made feel good music that represents coastal living as much as sand and palm trees. He sang anthems that will outlast the lives of his fans and inspired a trend in country music in the early 2000s that attracted a new generation to that sound.
Everybody knows the words to “Margaritaville,” and songs like that will continue to quickly change ill moods and stressed out attitudes.
Even though Drew Carey does okay hosting “The Price is Right,” it just hasn’t been the same since Bob Barker retired in May 2007.
In recent years, you knew his passing was coming sooner than later. To live to be 99 is a miracle for anybody and just like with Betty White, fans wanted to see him make it to 100.
Being in the audience of “The Price is Right” was once a dream trip experience that never came to be, but, instead, I settled for a DVD with Bob’s last week and a red “Price is Right” T-shirt hanging in the closet and even dressed up as him for Halloween last year. In college, I tried to not schedule 10 o’clock classes so I could go back to my dorm room to watch the show, and two “Price is Right” channels are on my favorite lists on the Roku Channel and PlutoTV.
I am a fan but realize hyping people up to play Plinko and Cliffhanger didn’t spark a such a subculture like Jimmy Buffett did.
Like with Michael Jackson, his passing is one that caught everyone by surprise. In response, though, Parrothead Nation celebrated Jimmy Buffett’s life the way he lived it with a joyous parade in Key West.
Not being well-versed in his musical catalog, I can guess the number of upbeat ditties vastly outweighs the number of sad songs. To me, that’s what Jimmy Buffett illustrated – someone helping bring joy to other people’s lives the best way he knew how.
Bob Barker could work a crowd just the same, which made “The Price is Right” million dollar spectacular primetime specials something to really be excited about.
We’re all working towards paying bills to fund our dreams, but we’ve all got to take a break to de-stress. It doesn’t matter if you know the words to “Cheeseburger in Paradise” or remember episodes before audience members made custom T-shirts for that game show, we all need something that helps us de-stress.
We get wrapped up in things that are important to us, which can be good and bad. You don’t have to overthink and be too serious to leave a mark for years to come.
Bob Barker and Jimmy Buffett were great examples of that. One helped us celebrate sick days and school vacations with games and prizes we didn’t get to see most of the year, and another helped us celebrate a summer vibe no matter what time of the year it was.
Their work is eternal through reruns and records that will be with us for a while to come, and their catchy phrases like “Help control the pet population….” and “Looking for my lost shaker of salt….” are burnt into our minds.
Our minds are a little more at ease because of that.
With some people, their time to go is their time to go. With others who seem to leave too soon, they still have plenty of work that could have been done. With the true legends, though, the work they did will live on forever.
