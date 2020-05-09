In less than two weeks, two cars built for speed have tried to outrun the Aberdeen Police Department and wound up wrecking into trees. Even though no injuries were reported in either case, both should’ve been reminders of how dangerous and destructive illegal street racing can be.
For several weeks now, the police department has received numerous calls from residents throughout town complaining about the Chargers, Camaros, Mustangs and Challengers racing and roaring through their neighborhoods.
Several months ago, I saw some young guys from Oktibbeha County sitting on the hoods of their sports cars in the McDonald’s parking lot just looking like they came for trouble. When I told the girl at the drive-thru it looked like something was about to jump off on the other side, she told me it was guys who come to town looking for somebody to race.
Growing up in the late ‘90s, people in my age group had souped up classic Mustangs and Chevy trucks and sports cars that came stock with engines built for speed. Through that teenage right of passage, they raced from time to time but took it out in the county where there was less of a chance of getting caught. I remember it being just an every once in a while thing instead of an every weekend thing.
Now, however, it seems as if it is becoming a way of life on some of the same streets my friends and I used to ride our bikes and skateboards on a few years before we got our learners’ permits. Everyone deserves a safe place to live for their kids to roam and play, but the fear of fast cars speeding through neighborhoods is squashing a little bit of that American dream.
Back when we finally got our drivers’ licenses, we realized it was really a privilege more than a right. It didn’t matter if it was talking back, getting bad grades or not mowing the yard, parents would occasionally threatened to take away car keys as a reminder.
Back then, teenagers could get their licenses at age 15, and driving as far as five miles away seemed to open up a whole new world.
Along with that, it took years to learn how to get your timing right on passing a car on the highway, how to stay calm meeting a manufactured home in transport or being a defensive driver.
If you’re young and only used to driving in small town traffic, your driving skills probably aren’t seasoned enough to react fast enough in case a child runs out in right front of you. Those driving skills probably aren’t keen enough either to correct a spinout before crashing into somebody.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle has pleaded with parents of teenagers and young adults to talk to them about consequences of street racing.
He recently posted on his department’s Facebook page an itemized list of charges and fines associated with street racing, including $205 for a reckless driving ticket and a $175 towing fee plus daily storage in a wrecker service’s pin.
Fines and charges such as felony fleeing that may follow you for the rest of your life are one thing at an early age, but something unexpected you can never take back is far worse.
Accidents are accidents, but vehicular homicides ruin several lives, including the responsible person behind the steering wheel. Somebody at a body shop can Bondo and paint over an imperfection to make a fender bender look like it never happened, but you can never bring back a human life lost.
For the teens and early adults opening up those throttles, I hear your engines from just outside of town. Remember, though, it was just a few years ago when you were living in peace pushing bicycle pedals instead of Hellcats breaking somebody else’s peace of mind.
Before you know it, you’ll be even older and begging for some peace of mind of your own. Do yourself a favor and please slow it down and keep it at the speed limit. Your cars look awesome and we’d love to see them a little better.
Back in the early ‘90s, Will Smith’s words from his song “Summertime” were like advice speaking to some of us in my age group, “Leanin’ to the side but you can’t speed through...Two miles an hour so everybody sees you.”
I still to this day drive like a grandpa and don’t see myself ever getting a speeding ticket. It’s part of my peace of mind.
Again, please do yourself and everyone out there a favor and slow it down. Thankfully, we haven’t had any tragedies because of illegal street racing, but that can change in a split second.
You can’t find peace of mind trading a nice car and your future for a jumpsuit and jail sentence that will wreck both of them.