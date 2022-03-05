There are plenty of days when we ask ourselves, “Where’s the good news?” Some of us start our days and weeks with high hopes and some of us have learned we sometimes set our expectations a little too high.
The weather is out of our control but at least we can stay inside to avoid the rain. People are out of our control but at least we can voice our concerns to try making a change.
Much bigger circumstances are completely out of anybody’s control and when it’s time to say goodbye to people in our lives, there’s no way to avoid it.
Last week, Monroe County didn’t have a choice but to say goodbye to a good one in particular. Chief deputy Curtis Knight gave nearly 30 of his years serving in law enforcement. In that time, more and more people in this county got to know him and have a great lasting impression of him.
Back before taking this job in 2009, I knew his name but didn’t know much about him. During the past few years, though, I came to appreciate the chances to see him at supervisors meetings or at the sheriff’s department, along with the small talk outside of work talk. His kind and comforting voice complimented a smile in how I always saw him come across as a person.
There are plenty of days when circumstances make that charm seem harder for some of us to exude, making us react in a different way.
After his passing, the outpouring of respect the people of Monroe County expressed for Curtis illustrates the impact he made on so many lives.
I’m sure he made plenty of people unhappy throughout his career, but arresting someone who broke the law is part of the job an officer is sworn to uphold. After Tony Coxey, who served as a Monroe County deputy, passed away in 2018, I heard stories secondhand about how some people he had to arrest still thought the world of him, respected him and were mournful after he was gone.
There are plenty of days when circumstances make it seem hard to think people will remember us that way once we’re gone because of the sour way we reacted to shortfalls.
We’ve all got our hard edges when frustration gets the best of us, but our softer sides seem to make for the better lasting impressions. Keeping that frustration in check is tough, especially when we keep so much of it bottled up inside of us.
The frustration of some days can sometimes make us ever miserable and unbearable, and it’s hard to hide.
I know a few other good people who have passed away during the past few weeks but can still hear the soft sides of their voices in my mind. I can still hear their laughs and see their smiles.
You can see people’s lasting impressions through the stories told during eulogies and by the crowds coming through the visitation lines. You can hear it years later when it comes to people still sharing their accomplishments and demeanor with others.
One of the awkward things about going to funeral visitations is finding the right words to say to grieving family members. You may have known the person pretty well but as far as their family, maybe not so much. On the flip side, you may have not really known the person but rather some of the family members.
It’s sometimes not easy saying, “I’m sorry for your loss,” knowing they’ve heard it from dozens of other people too; however, just being there during their low times goes a long ways.
Whether it’s the loss of a loved one or the loss of our patience, we’ve all got our low times. We can’t always steer away from them but we can adapt and learn from them.
Yes, there have been a lot of unexpected losses lately and a lot of goodbyes having to be said. At the same time, there have been a lot of kind words said and fond memories popping back in our minds.
Spoken from our selfish sides, sometimes days just aren’t fair. Some days bring forth much bigger circumstances completely out of anybody’s control. At least we can learn to adapt from them, share memories and remember to laugh once their sting wears off.