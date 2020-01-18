There are things we all want to run from and run towards. For so many people, both of these things meet somewhere in the middle two or three weeks a year when cashing in on vacation time.
Whether it’s the beach, the mountains or the comfort of your own home, we all need a brain break sometimes to make us forget about a working week’s pressure.
Depending on how soon or how far you may choose to roam, pre-vacation preparations can sometimes be exhausting enough to make you just want to have a staycation instead. For the travel-lovers, though, it’s a lifestyle that can’t be denied.
Even though the summer travel season is long gone, the trips to the beach still aren’t for some people. Even though the snowy season hasn’t come full force to the south, people will still be longing for colder weather in the Smokies for weeks to come.
No matter how much Gulf shrimp you eat or how many gems you mine, you can never get enough of it, no matter the time of year.
No matter your destination of choice, getting there always makes you wonder what it would be like to live there.
Is the traffic in Nashville, New Orleans or Atlanta something I could deal with every day? Would Orlando still make me happy if I stayed longer than just a week at Disney? Could I have a life in Charleston like I live back home?
These are the questions that may run through your mind when miles away from here.
When shopping around for a new life about 15 years ago, I was torn between a few places, but one look at the Gulf of Mexico was kind of like an impulse buy. It was something I instantly said I wanted but after getting used to it, it wasn’t much different from what I was running away from here.
No matter where you settle, you settle into wanting a break from it. Call me crazy, but sometimes you even need a break from those breaks.
Eating out on Saturdays at home is a weekly treat, but depending on restaurants to fuel you through a vacation week makes you miss real home cooking. Listening to sea shells and waterfalls puts your mind at ease but not long enough to forget about the laundry, cleaning and yard work awaiting back home.
I know there are plenty of people who’d much spend days in an Adirondack chair looking at fall leaves or in a beach chair watching the waves. It’s a nice way to change your mood, but those escapes ultimately have to end.
As comfortable as king-size hotel beds are, there’s no comfort like sleeping in your own bed and being back on your own schedule.
I’m a firm believer in spacing out a few days between ending a vacation and diving back into a regular routine because we can all almost always agree it’s good to have a vacation from a vacation.
Rarely do I go further than about 120 miles from home but when I do, I come back with memories to last a while. From the jungles of Central America to where the hipsters hang out in Asheville and points in between, I can say I’ve seen a little bit of what the world offers.
I strive to get at least one more passport stamp before it expires in five years but until then, a regular routine in the southeast suits me well.
What these work weeks and busy weekends bring us may not be a vacation, but they’re the lives we choose to live. We can browse around for new lives and new beginnings but no matter what we choose, they’ll all end with the same routine we want to take a break from occasionally.
Thank goodness for the open road to get us somewhere else and the same path to get us back to normalcy.