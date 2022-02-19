They’re cheap, easy to fix and generally tasty, making frozen dinners my choice lunch for days I work at the office. Some days, though, what I pull out of the microwave makes me hope supper looks a lot better.
You can go out for fast food and sometimes get the same outcome of it not looking as good as it does in the picture. The sights of crispy lettuce, glistening tomatoes and crispy chicken are all about marketing meals that still usually taste pretty good despite a sometimes lackluster look.
Metaphorically speaking, some days turn out looking not as good as how we pictured them in our minds too.
Sure we’ve got some days we just know aren’t going to be good. There are storms, there are things you don’t want to do, there are responsibilities that are going to be grueling, there are plans that have to be canceled because of something that came up unexpectedly. We’ve all got them.
Just like those trips to the buffet, you’ve got plenty of choices on how to react when the unexpected happens. If being 8 taught us anything, stomping your feet doesn’t accomplish much. If being more mature has taught us anything, making the best of a situation is a better way to cope.
With some days, what happens after you get out of bed makes you hope the next day looks a lot better.
Not every single meal can be steak or pizza and not every day can be as good as homemade ice cream and pie. Eat all of them up, though, because they still feed into your needs.
Patience is a virtual we all learn through overcoming frustration. Understanding is a skill that gets easier with age and experience.
Having things not work out how we want toughens us up for the next time when it may be even more frustrating. Having things go wrong helps us react and adapt to the next time when they may not be as easily repairable.
For plenty of us, thoughts of lunches and suppers motivate us through spurts of the day, and they really can be disappointing at times. As many recipes fails and cooking disasters of our own we have survived, we still left the table with a full stomach.
It’s easy to leave something in the oven for a little too long or get a measurement wrong. It’s easy to overlook an important detail or over-obligate yourself to too many things. With whatever that goes wrong, there’s always the next meal and the next day to look forward to savor.
With manic Mondays and Sundays when something uninviting comes up, we’re always a few hours away from sleeping them off and hoping for the best the next day.
Not getting to the restaurant early enough before they run out of your favorite side just makes that potato salad taste even better the next time. Not being able to go and do just makes it even better when you can get out of the house.
Not every day can be as good as the first slice of watermelon of the year, so savor the ones that are sweet. Not every situation is as soothing as a bowl of homemade macaroni and cheese. It takes comfort food to get us through plenty of sick nights, sales pitches and semester-end exams.
Some of those plate fulls glisten more than others, but the bites, seasonings and spices are what count the most.
Out of 365 days in the calendar year, there will be storms, grueling responsibilities and unexpected things peppered in along the way. As bad as they can look, eat them up too because you need them to survive the next go-round.