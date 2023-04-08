Several times in the past several days, I’ve heard the same thing from so many people – “We’re blessed.”
If you drive through parts of Egypt, Wren, Amory and areas surrounding Smithville, it’s easy to think about a completely different perspective.
Homes that provided shelter and lifetimes of memories are destroyed or heavily damaged. Vehicles are totaled. Barn tin is twisted. Farms are is shambles. Timber is split and toppled. Personal possessions are ruined.
For those of us not directly impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado, there’s a lot of negatives to process. However, somewhere among the debris and rubble, there are blessings.
My heart breaks for the Herndon family, who lost two of their own to the storm. I don’t know them personally but know a family member, who I’ve never seen without a smile or a good attitude when I walk into the Monroe County Co-Op or bump into him somewhere else.
My heart breaks for everyone who was injured in the storm, experienced a tragic experience as it barreled through or lost anything as its result.
Walking through, talking to people and seeing their loss isn’t easy. Regardless, so many people have voiced how blessed they are.
Somewhere among the debris and rubble, there are continued blessings.
It’s amazing to see how many neighbors and friends quickly showed up with chainsaws, hot meals and the want to give back. Some tornado victims have even spent time giving back to other tornado victims.
This is Monroe County.
We see each other on a regular basis and we’re here for whatever people ask for in times of need.
Taking it even further out, the armies of volunteer groups from outside our area reminds us we’re loved.
Complete strangers wearing matching T-shirts, sawing limbs and moving debris illustrates the love and compassion we all need right now.
Donations are flooding in and will continue to come. Volunteer teams are flooding in and will continue to come.
It’s amazing to see people manning pop-up tents scattered throughout impacted areas offering food, supplies, clothes and, most importantly, a sense of care.
People have shown up and showed out. That’s what Monroe County needs.
It’s not a time to think about ‘me’ but instead a time to think about ‘us.’ We’re one Monroe, and it’s taking a village to overcome the tornado.
Whether you live in Hamilton, Strong, Nettleton, Aberdeen, Wren, Smithville, Amory, Hatley or Prairie, you’ve been through a tornado in your community in the past several years. Some have been minor and some have forever changed your hometown.
You know how heartbreaking, scary and aggravating these weather systems are and you can’t forget how you got through them.
Things can be replaced and repaired, and the healing process takes time.
What has truly helped with the healing is knowing so many people are there for you. It’s something you can’t forget.
I can’t say enough for every single person who has helped in the healing process so far and will continue to be there.
There are a lot of first responders, emergency officials, linemen, utility workers, road crews, local leaders, pastors, decision-makers, grill masters and volunteers running on fumes right now. Lift them up.
There are a lot of people you’ve grown up with, seen in passing and don’t even recognize going through some major life changes right now. Lift them up.
Somewhere among the debris and rubble, there’s a guarantee things are going to get better soon. Be a part of that village to help Monroe County get there even faster.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.