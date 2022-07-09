Seeing’s how I get my teeth cleaned once every two months, I really don’t know my dental hygienist on a personal level. A couple of weeks ago, however, we made a pretty good connection by that one question that is the icebreaker of the summer so far – “Have you seen ‘Top Gun’ yet?”
Every so often, there are historic events that catch us by surprise and to that end, some people can say where they were when they heard about Elvis or Kurt Cobain dying. Icebreakers.
As sad as those surprising moments can sometimes be, it’s great to bond over things that get us all excited in a happier way.
Plenty of people can agree the last couple of years have made for some lackluster summers at the box office, but the blockbuster summer is back. Since COVID restrictions have cleared compared to the summers of ‘20 and ‘21, Hollywood studios are more prone to gamble on people returning to the theaters.
Even though the trend of releasing some movies directly to streaming is here to stay, there’s something about the movie theater experience that can’t be matched by a bag of microwave popcorn and a recliner at home.
The thrill of action scenes on the big screen and shrill roars on the surround sound add up to an experience you just can’t get at home. No matter how much of a drawback movie ticket prices can be, some memories are just worth it.
I remember hearing the family stories from back in 1977 when the first “Star Wars” came out. My grandfather stormed out of the theater mad to wait in the lobby because he knew nothing in the movie could actually happen in real life.
A few years later, I remember the big screen experience of “Return of the Jedi” sucking me into a world of imagination and a fan following I still can’t shake nearly 40 years later.
In my lifetime, there have been too many extraterrestrials, good guys, villains, car chases, catch phrases, explosions, tacky jokes, celebrity crushes and dance moves on the big screen to name. There’s no way to count how many still shots and soundbites of these movies are burned into my memory.
There’s something about that perfect comedic timing bringing out the tears, those jump scares making our hearts thump and clinching plot twists sticking in our heads for days that make us keep looking forward to the next time going to the movies.
When it comes to certain movies, don’t make a sequel, don’t make a prequel, don’t show me the deleted scenes. It’s perfect as is. Other movie franchises are timeless and will keep being remade again and again.
I’ve learned when it comes to really good remakes, it takes the right cinematic magic. This year, I’ve learned by watching newer versions of “Ghostbusters” and “Top Gun” that bringing some of the original creators and cast back captures that magic.
If you’re of a certain age, ‘80s movies were about as good as it got. When we were too young to drive and stay out all night, there were Friday nights going to rent movies and HBO Saturday night premieres that made anything else seem less interesting.
When spend the night parties were accentuated with trips to the movies, you and your friends argued about who would portray who when it came to playing out the movie when you got home. It’s that kind of spirit that sold the action figures then and makes us get giddy when the remakes are done right all these years later.
The only spoiler alert I’ll give about the new “Top Gun” is you’re probably going to want to see it again. The only lasting impression of the conversation with my dental hygienist is how before the new “Top Gun” came out, her 72-year-old mother hadn’t gone to the movies since “Smokey and the Bandit” came out in 1977.
Even though it may take decades for the movies to come along that get most everyone to talking, take advantage of those icebreakers with complete strangers when you can. Some things – no matter if it’s movies about dinosaurs, superheroes or true stories – are a given when it comes to what we watch.
As different as our opinions may sometimes be, we’ve always got what entertains us to bring us together in one common language. It may be movie quotes or it may be quotes explaining your own excitement but say whatever it is.
The blockbuster summer is back. Go to the movies, enjoy it and tell somebody about it.