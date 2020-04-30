Last week Monroe County surpassed the 100 mark for people who have tested positive for coronavirus since March 16. For several days straight, the Mississippi State Department of Health has reported more cases in this county than any other northeast Mississippi county to date. Remember, too, this county was the first county in northeast Mississippi to report a positive case.
Why are the numbers so high? We’ve asked and can’t get an answer. How many people have recovered? We’ve asked and can’t get an answer.
As medical professionals will say, this is an evolving virus nobody has ever experienced before and with that, it’s a situation top health officials don’t have all the answers for either.
Roughly one third of Monroe County’s positive cases to date have been reported at two long-term care facilities. Were there proper precautions being followed from the get go? We’re confident they did everything they could to try stopping it the best they could. Is it going to get better or worse? There’s not an answer right now.
Outside of long-term care facilities, life has moved on even through a statewide shelter-in-place order. Early on when coronavirus was hitting home, we realized things were getting real and it was time to slow down.
Essential businesses that remained open didn’t seem quite as busy as they’d been when stockpiling and panic buying ensued, and there wasn’t nearly as much traffic on the roads.
Just as we’re desensitized to a severe thunderstorm warning after hearing so many thunder claps in time, we’re desensitized to any passing tragedy.
With coronavirus, it hasn’t passed yet.
Every single one of us is ready to rush back to routines we enjoyed in February and definitely ready to rush restaurant dining rooms, stores and public events we’re several weeks removed from experiencing.
What none of us wants is for this thing to stir up even worse and wreck future plans. You can get a cut that looks better after a few days but the more you pick at the scab, the more it’s going to stick around and never fully heal.
The scar coronavirus leaves will take a while to heal in several ways, and there will probably be several adjustments for a while to come to deal with too. Until then, every one of us can play a part in making it easier on ourselves now.
If you do go out stirring around, be careful. Do what health officials have said and wear a mask, avoid gatherings of 10 or more and stay six feet apart when you are around other people. It’s really hard to do a couple of those things, but do you essentially have to fight through a crowded store right now to buy new TVs and video games?
Is a house party that essential to the point it can’t wait until the number of new cases statewide has completely flattened out and the all-clear has sounded?
Last week Monroe County surpassed the 100 mark for people who have tested positive for coronavirus since March 16. Although we truly hope the majority of those people have since recovered and are back enjoying the healthy lives they lived in February, we don’t want more and more positive cases in the days to come.
You can either spray a wasp nest to kill its colony or throw a rock at it to stir it up and risk being stung.
You can’t get vaccine for coronavirus yet, so don’t put yourself and others at risk to stir it up even more than what it is.
Monroe Journal