In sixth grade, my classmates and I went on tour. For a music education requirement, all sixth-graders had to either be in band or in chorus. I can’t speak for the adventures the band students had but after getting the knack of playing recorders and xylophones, the chorus class gained attention outside of the school.
We performed at a teachers’ conference in Jackson, which still sticks out, but we also helped make senior citizens’ day playing at local nursing homes. That sticks out a whole lot more.
I know we were there to provide entertainment for them, but I don’t know if our teacher, Mrs. Susie Marshall, really thought about the bigger lessons we’d learn – giving back to senior citizens.
It’s that time of year again for the Monroe Journal’s annual senior citizen subscription drive, which gives you the opportunity to give back to senior citizens at our local long-term care facilities for not only the Christmas season but for an entire year.
On Dec. 5-9, you can call our office at (662) 256-5647 or stop by at 115 S Main St. in Amory, across from Frisco Park, to sign up for a sponsored subscription for residents. It’s $20 and it will provide 52 weeks of the Monroe Journal, whereas our normal yearly rates are $39.
In the course of the year, that will include five magazines, three sports tabs, two festival programs, one voter’s guide and a calendar, all in addition to 52 weeks of the newspaper. I’m sure there will be plenty more surprises by the time this round of subscriptions expire and I hope it all adds to something for our senior citizens, especially, to look forward to seeing each week.
I like to imagine some of these stories and pictures may make for conversation starters in the long-term care facilities’ social parlors. I know Bingo games are among the activities that are big deals for the residents, and we hope catching up on Monroe County’s local news is too.
Since the Monroe Journal began its senior citizen adoption drive years ago, it dawned on us that it serves even more of a purpose than just a newspaper and special sections. It gives the seniors a piece of mail and, in turn, a peace of mind that someone out there cares about them.
It’s fun to look through the lists of residents’ names to choose who you want to sponsor because, chances are, there’s someone familiar you’ll see. For me, personally, it meant a lot in previous years being able to sponsor subscriptions for people I mowed and landscaped for years ago. Some of those people are no longer with us, and it was nice to return support while I had the opportunity.
There are plenty of senior citizens in our communities who probably helped mold plenty of us in some way or another. Here’s one way to anonymously show them a small token of gratitude.
This program has been really successful each year, and it is another outlet for people to show their generosity each holiday season. We have plenty of ways to give back to help other people, and I’m really proud my employer offers one of those means.
In recent years, a small group from our church has gone on a one-night tour through Aberdeen. We’ve gone to the Care Center, Assisted Living and Personal Place before making our way to a few front porches.
With Santa Claus leading the way, bells in hand, we would sing carols to try making for some smiles and lasting memories for our elders. Just like the chorus tour in sixth grade, caroling is a lesson in giving back to senior citizens.
You don’t necessarily have to be musically inclined to make them feel special, and our upcoming subscription drive is one option to let them know someone is thinking about them – not just at Christmas but all year long.
Thank you for your continued support in this outreach, Monroe County.
