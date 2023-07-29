Even though there are still a couple of weeks before it’s time to go back to school and a few more until Labor Day weekend unofficially closes out the season, it feels like summer vacation is already pretty much done.
Even before the Fourth of July, it was easy to see inflatable pool toys going on clearance to make way for pens, pencils and notebooks at some stores.
When you’re younger, summer vacations help define some of the best moments and memories, and they come at you fast. Those June and July weeks are as much a time for a well-deserved break from school as they are a chance to reinvent yourself for the next school year.
Being a geek confined to glasses for about five years, the summer before junior year seemed to make me a new person thanks to the confidence that came with contact lenses and new chrome wheels on the truck.
It was an unforgettable summer of Fridays spent riding around in Columbus and Saturdays doing the same in Amory, which set the standard for weekends for a couple of year to follow.
Everyone has his or her monumental summers from growing up, and they all just sort of naturally happened. Late nights out with friends, family vacations and afternoons splashing in a swimming pool are experiences most everyone has lived.
Back then, those were the celebrations I didn’t really see as celebrations but rather just normal ways to spend some time. Nowadays, though, plenty of planning goes into celebrations designated to wind down another summer and to encourage excitement for a new school year.
I’ve written it before and will reiterate it again – Amory, you’ve really learned how to throw a heck of a day.
Every year, the last Saturday of July begins with the Junior Auxiliary’s Back to School Bash and ends with Cruisin’ Amory. Every year, those two community events come with so much energy and excitement.
Looking ahead, the Aberdeen Park and Recreation will host a family fun day this weekend, and Nettleton Main Street’s First Saturday for August will deliver the same kind of fun for students about to kick off the ‘23-’24 school year.
Growing up, we didn’t have a Back to School Bash, and what we do for Cruisin’ Amory was just what we naturally did. For everyone participating in an event to kick off the upcoming school year or the event giving an opportunity to relive some teenage memories, don’t let them get away from you.
Playing yard games and throwing baseballs at a dunking booth may not be defining moments in life, but they’re memories that will make you smile one day.
Waxing the car your dad passed down and taking it for a spin through town may not be a defining moment in life, but it’s an experience that will make you smile Saturday and bring a rush of memories back for you.
Whether it’s shopping for this year’s backpack or riding around with the windows rolled down, there’s something defining about this time of year. The summertime temperatures aren’t ready to cool down just yet, but there’s something about the late July air that brings about changes in life.
No matter your age, I hope you’ve made some lasting summertime memories. They don’t have to be life changing, but I hope they’ve been fulfilling enough to change your mood for the better.
The older we get, this time of year is less about sleeping in and more about a little bit of a slowdown, depending on what you do for a living. I hope you got a slow down and are recharged for whatever the rest of the calendar year has to bring.
Beach trip or no beach trip, I hope you’re ending July with a new summertime experience to hold on to for years to come. If you haven’t yet and are looking for something to do, don’t rule out what Monroe County will offer during the next couple of Saturdays.
Amory knows how to throw a heck of a day in the latter part of summer, and I’ve got no doubt Aberdeen and Nettleton do too. Don’t miss out on making these memories while they’re here. It’s experiences such as these that make summertime the magical time of year it is.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.