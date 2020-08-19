From staying up late hostessing for people coming to El Rey for tacos to getting up at an early hour for workouts at Tupos. From nurturing a growing family to nurturing a growing relationship with my work family. These are just a few of the many highlights of my last five years.
Even though I’ll still be able have a decently fluid conversation en Espanol five, 10, 20 years from now or be able to show before and after pictures of what a meal plan can do, what I won’t be able to do is answer the phone and say, “Monroe Journal, this is Becka. How can I help you?”
By the time you’re reading this, my next career adventure will have begun.
The face of the MoJo. The Human Googler. The investigator. The one who keeps everyone on their toes. These are names I’ve been given in the past five years of being employed by Journal, Inc., as the Monroe Journal’s office manager.
When beginning my journey with the Monroe Journal, I was one and a half months shy of turning 24 years old. I was a young, married women with two children who was just looking for something promising after getting the news that her current employer lost its funding and within two months, I’d be without a job.
When receiving the call from my soon to be general manager at the Monroe Journal, Charlie Langford, with the offer of this job, I had no hesitation in saying, “Yes!”
On May 11, 2015, the fun began. I say fun, because in these past five years, I believe I have given grey hairs to each of my coworkers – the old and the new.
An unexpected third pregnancy came during my first two months of being employed with the Monroe Journal and boy, they felt all nine months of that. They’ve also dealt with the loss of my grandfather, health issues with my mother and horrible scare accidents with my father.
Life, the failures and the victories of the past five years – they have gone through every bit of it with me and have never hesitated to lend a helping hand.
Working for the Monroe Journal has been rewarding. Every day I have gotten to do something I love, and that’s dealing with people. I get to deal with people from all over, but my most favorite are those who come from my community – the county of Monroe.
I’ve met so many people and have made so many new friends. I’ve been given so many opportunities and have learned so much about where I am from. I’ve memorized just about every zip code from our area, memorized just about every phone number to every business and can pretty much tell you who works at every establishment.
During my past five years, some of the things I’ve gotten to do that will always stick with me include taking pictures of Trent Harmon’s visit home during his “American Idol” journey, covering graduations and awards days, cleaning up Mrs. Carroll’s yard in Smithville with the Monroe Journal crew, helping give out the A-Game trophy and winning the People’s Choice Award with my work crew during ChiliFest.
Some of the funny and/or fun things I’ll always remember are landing on our general manager, Emily Paul, to cover her from the bird that flew through our office, wearing a dragon onesie on Halloween 2017 and walking through downtown Amory with it on, playing Pokemon Go after work one day with co-workers and trying to make it out of a Deadbolt Escape Room with them on a Saturday morning, push-up challenges at the office, riding a three-wheeled bike in the Aberdeen and Amory Christmas parades, holding a dead rattlesnake and searching for a sewer with goblins.
The memories and opportunities that have come with this job are endless. I, honestly, can’t even really sum up everything that has happened in the five years I’ve been here because there’s so much. Every day it seems like something is molding you or preparing you for what’s to come next. With my next adventure, this job has definitely done just that.
Usually, when you leave a job, you don’t get to take much with you, but thankfully memories last a lifetime. In my case, the Monroe Journal has given me those kinds of memories.
So to you, the people of Monroe County and also to those I’ve called my co-workers who have become my family, thank you for it all. Thank you for making this five years to forever remember. But as a recent podcast I listened to from Sarah Ann Speaks was named, “Its time to write a new story.”