Back in 1992, I jumped on the Duke Blue Devils bandwagon. Later that decade, I followed the men’s basketball team a lot more closely, with its powerhouse teams and strong seasons. Sometime in the past several years, though, my allegiance to college basketball just sort of gave way to spending time watching other things on TV.
For starters, my satellite has been on pause for months, and I’ve recently learned ESPN+ doesn’t stream the better basketball games like I hoped it would. A couple of Saturday nights ago, though, I wish I would’ve had TBS for that one night for Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game.
As the Christian Laettners, Grant Hills, Shane Battiers and JJ Redicks have come and gone on and off the Blue Devils’ roster, Coach K has been the constant since 1980. That’s all leading up to that one last game a couple of Saturdays ago.
Duke’s biggest rival is the University of North Carolina, and the two schools are less than 10 miles apart from each other. The two regular season games when they face off are huge. When they’ve played each other for the ACC championship, it’s even bigger.
As the circumstances had it a couple of weekends ago, they played each other in this year’s Final Four, with UNC winning 81-77. A friend who once stole a Duke hat from me had to work in Greensboro, North Carolina that weekend and texted me a video from a bar where everyone was watching the game, which looked pretty crazy.
Even though that game didn’t go the way she wanted it or Coach K wanted it, I’m sure it was an experience for him to end his career pitted against his team’s biggest rival.
We can’t all work forever and as much as you’d love to see older actors in one last movie and older musicians at one last concert, everybody has to know when it’s time to end a career.
This year was the coach’s year.
When it comes to March Madness, we’ve always heard of the Cinderella teams through the years – Florida Gulf Coast University, Bulter, Gonzaga, Saint Peter’s – that come out of nowhere, show up and show out. Sometimes teams rise to create dynasties and other times they fizzle out after a few good seasons.
Duke has been among the Indianas, Kansases and University of North Carolinas to establish itself as a basketball school when it comes to program history. Sometimes there are off years and sometimes there are Final Four appearances.
There’s got to be somebody at the top pushing to establish a legacy for anything in life. It’s a cliché to say there’s no I in team, and it’s true but there’s got to be leadership. You can’t come in as a freshman expecting to know everything about playing at that next level. We all need coaching and mentoring to excel at that level and move on to the next one.
For 42 years, Coach K molded athletes and helped shape a program some people loved and some people hated.
Even though we’re in the heart of the SEC, I’ve had my University of North Carolina friends around here, and throwing jabs at each other during basketball season was always fun.
I don’t think they’re paying as much attention to the Tar Heels these days either, but we all had our good times with good runs that made basketball commentator Dick Vitale lose his mind at some of the buzzer beaters and long-range shots that make the game great.
The hardcore Duke fanbase is called the Cameron Crazies, with the name taken from where the team plays – Cameron Indoor Stadium. Even though I’ve never made it there or to Durham, North Carolina, where the school is, I did have one in-person experience seeing Duke play.
One weekend back in 2004, a friend and I made a weekend out of seeing Duke play at Florida State and staying with band friends from Orlando, who were booked for a weeklong engagement to play at Spinnaker’s to kick off spring break in Panama City.
It’s still memorable actually getting hissed at by the FSU fans for wearing our Duke T-shirts in hostile territory.
That trip was our last time to see that band live and to all hang out as a group. Even though they released four new songs a couple of years ago, life got in the way in the early 2000s and that band had to call it quits.
We can’t all go at the same pace forever and as much as you’d love to have one last big road trip with a huge group of friends, everybody has to know when it’s time to call it quits on a certain chapter in life.
Coach K was squashing rumors last week that he’s coming back to coach next season, draining any hopes he would pull the same move Tom Brady did. I hope he enjoys his next chapter in life.
For now, I pay more attention to SEC football, even though I’ve still got the Duke T-shirts, flags, stickers, cups and magazines. I’m sure I will most likely come back around to basketball seasons when I use them more.
We all know when it’s the right time to close out on some interests and chapters and when to reopen others. For whatever chapter in life you’re in now, I hope you have fun and aren’t afraid to go a little crazy with it.