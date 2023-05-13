Thinking back to March and April 2020, the onslaught of COVID-19 brought out so many positives as our own little worlds stopped spinning as quickly as they had been. We were more apt to slow down long enough to do more good deeds for people, applaud essential workers, be creative to make somebody’s day brighter and support our local businesses feeling the crunch of having to temporarily close their doors.

RAY VAN DUSEN is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. He can be reached at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com

