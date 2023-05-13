Thinking back to March and April 2020, the onslaught of COVID-19 brought out so many positives as our own little worlds stopped spinning as quickly as they had been. We were more apt to slow down long enough to do more good deeds for people, applaud essential workers, be creative to make somebody’s day brighter and support our local businesses feeling the crunch of having to temporarily close their doors.
A little more than three years later, and we’re experiencing those same opportunities all over again with a different tragedy.
So many people have done such a great job doing their part with the immediate tornado recovery, but the economic recovery will be an ongoing part that will need your help for months to come.
A windshield assessment indicated a little more than 150 businesses were impacted by March 24’s tornado, with Amory’s business community being ground zero. Although some business doors have reopened, it’s uncertain when others will regain their sense of normalcy.
You know so many of these business owners on a personal level so pick them up until they can get back to their normal operations. Whether you know them or not, pick them up even more when they do reopen for business.
Three years ago, getting takeout and curbside shopping was the spirit that helped so many small businesses survive and continue to thrive today. Along with shutdowns and not knowing what the future held, there was plenty of uncertainty for small businesses coming to grips with the beginning of a pandemic.
A couple of months later, the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s sales tax figures solidified your support of businesses countywide.
Compared to April 2019, Aberdeen’s sales tax diversion had a $4,281 increase in April 2020. Amory had an increase of $14,662, Hatley had a $1,043 increase, and Nettleton had an increase of $4,091 in sales taxes. It was a time when people realized a need and responded.
As for the business community impacted by last month’s tornado, there’s a need and there will continue to be a need.
Small businesses provide ways of life for not only families but also communities. Sure, car sales and big franchises contribute large dollar amounts to a city’s tax base, but adding up all the locally owned businesses makes you realize how much of an impact they make.
When you add up the number of Monroe County businesses sustaining damage from the tornado, it makes you realize how much of an opportunity there is to help them come back even stronger.
We’re all guilty of Christmas shopping trips to Tupelo, Columbus, Birmingham and Memphis, but it seems as if the gifts that get the most attention have come from a small business. It’s always fun to answer the question, “Where did you find this at?”
There’s some unique finds at local businesses that malls, gallerias and outlet destinations just can’t provide.
These are the setabouts, accessories and gadgets our neighbors and friends have the eye to pick out and add to their inventory. Whenever the time is right, they need for you to see how they can help you with your own retail therapy or with the perfect gift idea.
They’ll be ready to serve you with a hot meal or a medical service when the time is right.
Rebuilding and rebounding from a disaster takes time, and there are so many priorities in the process.
Volunteers and listening ears have been quick to respond to some of the top priorities so far following the recent tornado, and economic recovery will be part of the process.
After COVID shutdowns quickly struck down Saturday roadtrips, getting takeout barbecue and watching “Outer Banks” quickly became a new favorite way to unwind from the week, which is still therapeutic.
When the time is right, going out to eat and shopping local is going to be therapeutic, not only for you but for your friends and neighbors running these small businesses. They need you and will continue to need you.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.