Fatalities are stories newspapers and TV stations are unfortunately accustomed to covering. In the numerous times I’ve talked to our county’s coroner, Alan Gurley, about a story through the years, none of them have stood out like the recent accident of a man getting hit by a car and thrown off the Highway 45 river bridge in Aberdeen.
The victim, Antonio Crayton, lost his life while following up on a good deed. Driving back to Tupelo from Columbus early that Saturday morning, he stopped to help someone involved in an accident on the bridge.
After going to get the police and coming back to the scene, he was struck by a vehicle.
I distinctly remember New Year’s going into 2001 when it took two and a half hours to get back home from a party in Starkville because of a snow storm. I was the passenger, and my friend, Ray Luker, insisted we stop and check on every stranded driver on the way home. That was the Cedar Creek volunteer firefighter in him.
I’ve had days since that night when I’ve stopped to ask someone broken down on the side of the road if they needed help. Honestly, though, I’ve had plenty more times when I didn’t.
With so many of us, human nature makes us think, “They’ve already called for help and are just waiting for them to get there” or “Someone else will stop to help.”
I was driving on Highway 82 back in December after Christmas shopping in Starkville when I first noticed firewood on the highway and then several other people pulled over on the side of the road. I quickly noticed a vehicle that struck a tree.
Driving 70 miles per hour, it was a little ways after the accident scene before my thoughts really started kicking in – “I really wish I would have pulled over to at least try getting some of that wood off the highway.” I have no clue if the drivers of the cars behind me had the same thought or not. Instead of taking the next exit and going back, I just kept driving.
For so many of us, we just think, “Somebody else will be there to help.” If we’re stuck on the end of needing help, we’re desperate for that somebody to save us. Antonio Crayton was that initial somebody for the person on the bridge.
We’ve all got some level of selfishness engrained in us, but our unselfish moments help define who we are.
Volunteer firefighters don’t have to roll out of bed at 3:21 in the morning to respond to a medical call, but they do. A 20-year-old weighing career options doesn’t have to enlist in the Armed Forces, not knowing what conflicts may arise in their years of service, but they do.
Service over self is a phrase I’ve heard time and time again, and it really is inspiring. The military sets up plenty of strong foundations but for the ones of us who have lived our strictly civilian lives, we can all benefit by taking note of that culture.
Thinking back, there are plenty of times I wish I could have a redo of lending someone a hand when I didn’t want to get dirty or at least pulling over on the side of the road to ask a stranded driver if he/she needed help when I was ready to get to my destination.
Antonio Crayton was probably ready to get home on that cold, icy night. Instead, he put service over self. At 28 years old, he had plenty more years to make differences through service.
Little things we have the ability to do like stopping to drag a fallen limb off the road or stopping our routine for a few minutes to just ask if somebody needs help may seem small to us, but it could make a huge difference to someone else.
I’m still going to cave into plenty of the selfishness engrained in me, but it’s unselfish people like Antonio Crayton who make me want to do a lot better. Even though a tragedy claimed his life, his spirit of helping others will live on through his memory for those who knew him well and complete strangers just like me who didn’t.
Here’s a big thank you to all of the unselfish people out there and all the people acting on their occasional unselfish notions.