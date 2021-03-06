In a little more than a week, Mississippi will mark the one-year anniversary of the first positive COVID-19 case in the state. Later this month, on March 16, Monroe County will hit the same milestone.
This ongoing pandemic is nothing to celebrate. By the time it has passed, though, I think we can all support a fireworks show, an outdoor concert, an arts and crafts bazaar, a car show, a 5K or whatever else any organizers can think of to start the chapter of our return to normalcy.
Cheers to Nettleton Main Street for taking the first step with the upcoming Bunny Hop Festival.
We all realize we have definitely lost a lot of family occasions, festivals, church services and games in every single sport. What we have no clue about are all of the spontaneous and unexpected moments we would have had.
I would not trade my late teen and early adult years for anything, thanks in part to all of the random experiences. Like one of my friends says thinking back to high school, “If it wasn’t happening, we made it happen.”
In our adult years, the best part of one New Year’s Eve was standing in front of the nightclub we went to and thanking everyone for coming out, wishing them a Happy New Year. Dozens of 20- and 30-somethings spilling out into the fresh start of a new year had no clue who we are, if we owned the place or if we even stepped foot inside that night.
The awkward looks and quick conversations with the ones who didn’t have all their faculties well after midnight still make me laugh. There were a couple of pep talks for the ones dog cussing the previous year.
When we were younger and got grounded for bad grades or something stupid we did, Friday and Saturday nights stuck at home may as well been a five-year sentence at the Monroe County Detention Center.
Now as we approach one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, it may as well be a lifetime.
With every single disruption of normalcy, there’s a time to be thankful and thoughtful.
As warm as we stayed during late February’s winter storms, there was someone out there without power. As trivial as not getting to do something you really wanted to do because of a shutdown or a canceled event, there was someone out there hurting.
It’s been a devastating year for so many people who lost loved ones and had their own health scares because of the pandemic. For that, I’m sorry for what you’ve had to endure and hope you’re getting back everything positive this life has to offer.
Through life-altering events we’ve all got to face, it takes a lot of life out of you. Losing parents before a lot of people do at those ages drains a lot of life, especially thinking about all the unplanned moments there could’ve been together.
Even though age makes us all get settled in our ways and routines, it’s going to come with some disruptions. There are going to be more ice storms, times your car won’t start and sickness that keeps us from going, which all may seem like the end of the world.
Once we feel better and roam again, there’s comfort in knowing everything is okay again.
No matter what you’ve lost during the past year, I hope you get your sense of being okay back as soon as possible.
As you roam around freely, knowing how you’ve overcome some tough times, seize your spontaneous moments, do something crazy with friends and make memories you wouldn’t trade for anything.Ray Van